Equinavia Appointed as Exclusive U.S. Distributor of Veredus

Equinavia is pleased to announce its appointment as the exclusive U.S. distributor of Veredus, effective immediately. This partnership further expands the company’s portfolio of premium equestrian brands and reinforces its dedication to providing retailers with best-in-class products, service, and support.

The partnership represents another significant step in Equinavia’s strategic growth, expanding its portfolio of premium equestrian brands while reinforcing its commitment to supporting retailers and riders across the United States. Through continued investments in inventory, infrastructure, marketing, and customer service, Equinavia is ensuring retailers have the products, resources, and support they need to successfully grow the Veredus brand.

With their proven designs, developed and manufactured in Italy, Veredus has earned the trust of elite riders through its industry-leading horse boots and protective equipment. The brand’s portfolio also includes advanced horse care solutions through the BioCare line, recovery and wellness products through the Magnetik range, and rider protection through the Vita collection, including safety stirrups and helmets.

“Veredus is a brand we have admired for many years because of its unwavering dedication to innovation, quality, and the welfare of the horse,” said Fred Erik Nilsen, Founder of Equinavia. “Those values closely align with our own, making this partnership a natural fit. We have invested heavily in building the infrastructure to support the brand, including expanding our sales team and bringing inventory into the U.S. to ensure product is available for distribution beginning July 27. We are excited to provide retailers with the service, inventory, and partnership they need to successfully grow the Veredus brand in the United States.”

“We are excited to begin this new chapter with Equinavia,” said Alvise Sartori, Sales Director of Veredus. “Their commitment to the equestrian industry, combined with their dynamic approach to distribution and brand development, makes them a natural partner for Veredus as we continue to invest in the U.S. market.”

Through this partnership, retailers will gain access to a comprehensive selection of Veredus’ key product categories, supported by dedicated sales, customer service, education, and marketing initiatives designed to strengthen brand awareness and drive consumer engagement. As part of the transition, Equinavia is expanding its sales organization to provide increased support and more frequent engagement with retailers throughout the United States. Equinavia has also made a significant investment in inventory, with products arriving and available for distribution beginning July 31, 2026, ensuring retailers have immediate access to key products as the partnership launches.

Veredus and Equinavia look forward to working closely with retailers across the United States to expand the reach of one of the world’s leading equestrian brands while delivering exceptional products and service to the North American market.

For dealer inquiries and account information, please contact Equinavia at:

Equinavia

1100 Buckingham St

Watertown, CT 06795

Call: 860-274-4443 or

Email: order@equinavia.com

About Veredus

For more than three decades, Veredus has been at the forefront of equestrian innovation, developing premium solutions for horse protection, horse care, recovery, and rider safety. Trusted by top riders around the world, Veredus continues to set new standards in performance, technology, and horse welfare.

About Equinavia

Founded in 2008 by Fred Erik Nilsen and Eva-Helen S Nilsen, Equinavia is an equestrian company built on a passion for horses, the equestrian lifestyle, and the partnership between horse and rider. Rooted in Scandinavian values of quality, functionality, and enduring design, Equinavia develops, distributes, and grows brands that deliver thoughtfully crafted products to support riders and enrich their equestrian journey.

Media Contact:

Erin Gregory

erin.gregory@equinavia.com