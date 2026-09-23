EQUINE AFFAIRE ANNOUNCES NEW PARTNERSHIPS WITH JEFFERS EQUINE, mystride, AND WEATHERBEETA

CONTACT:

Allison Rehnborg, Marketing Coordinator

Equine Affaire, Inc.

Phone: (740) 845-0085

arehnborg@equineaffaire.com

www.equineaffaire.com

*Pictures Available Upon Request

COLUMBUS, OH, September 22, 2026 – Equine Affaire is proud to announce the formation of new collaborative partnerships with three preeminent companies in the horse industry: Jeffers, a leading name in animal health that has been serving the horse, livestock, and pet communities since 1975; mystride, an innovative new operating system for the horse world; and Weatherbeeta, a globally recognized brand whose name is synonymous with protection, comfort, and fit for horses. Jeffers is the Official Equine Supply Partner of Equine Affaire; mystride is the Official Horse App of Equine Affaire; and Weatherbeeta is the Official Horse Blanket of Equine Affaire.

Since its inception in 1994, Equine Affaire, Inc. has actively fostered partnerships with entities from every corner of the horse industry. With the addition of Jeffers, mystride, and Weatherbeeta to its sponsorship roster, Equine Affaire is proud to continue fulfilling one of the four arms of its core mission statement: promoting communication and cooperation within our diverse national horse industry in service to the horse.

“Our sponsors are the heartbeat of Equine Affaire, and we couldn’t be more grateful for the incredible partnerships we’ve built. Their generous support doesn’t just elevate our events — it creates unforgettable experiences and real value for the thousands of passionate attendees who walk through our doors,” Coagi Long, president of Equine Affaire, said. “We’re thrilled to be growing our family of partners, welcoming companies like Jeffers, mystride, and Weatherbeeta into the fold as we look toward an even brighter future for Equine Affaire. When forward-thinking companies invest in an event like ours, the impact is felt everywhere — by our attendees, by their horses, and by the equine community as a whole. These partnerships put sponsors directly in front of a dedicated, engaged audience that trusts and values their support. We’re proud and honored to stand alongside these outstanding companies as we serve and celebrate this industry together.”

In addition to welcoming new sponsors, Equine Affaire is pleased to recognize longtime exhibitor and supporter, Myhre Equine Clinic, as the sponsor of Fantasia, Equine Affaire’s musical celebration of the horse, in Massachusetts for the second consecutive year.

“Myhre Equine has supported Equine Affaire from the beginning, evolving from a longtime exhibitor into the primary sponsor of Fantasia,” Dr. Michael Myhre, DVM, said. “Thanks to the exceptional staff, volunteers, and contributors, Fantasia remains the premier equine show on the East Coast. We are proud to sponsor the event to help keep tickets affordable, giving us the opportunity to interact with equine enthusiasts from across the region. Equine Affaire has been instrumental in establishing Myhre Equine as a household name throughout the New England equestrian community.”

As North America’s premier equine exposition and equestrian gathering, Equine Affaire offers abundant sponsorship and marketing partnership opportunities to organizations, associations, and businesses operating in the equine, pet, and agricultural industries. These opportunities leverage the power of Equine Affaire’s extensive equestrian-focused audience. More than 60,000 equestrians and horse enthusiasts attend and participate in Equine Affaire’s two annual events. Per our survey data, 82% of these attendees are return visitors, and nearly half of them have attended at least four Equine Affaires. Equine Affaire attendees travel from all fifty states, Canada, and from many other countries around the world. Millions more people visit the Equine Affaire website (resulting in more than 1.3 million page views annually), track and engage with the company’s social media accounts (resulting in more than 8 million views last year and accumulating nearly 100,000 followers), and countless others view or respond to Equine Affaire’s robust year-round print and digital advertising campaigns. Whether they exhibit at Equine Affaire in Ohio, Equine Affaire in Massachusetts, or both premier events, the businesses and companies who choose to exhibit with Equine Affaire enjoy unparalleled market access to an active and robust audience of equestrian buyers and consumers.

Those businesses who choose to align with Equine Affaire as sponsors enjoy an even more elevated position among our attendees, resulting in quantifiable growth and a substantial return on investment. From innovative startups such as mystride to established powerhouses like US Equestrian, Jeffers, Chewy, and others, equestrian businesses recognize the value of partnering with Equine Affaire to unlock premium commercial value and drive high-end brand growth through sponsorships and marketing partnerships.

“Jeffers has been serving horse owners for more than 50 years, so becoming the Official Equine Supply Partner of Equine Affaire is a natural extension of who we are,” said Cody Stapleton, chief executive officer of Jeffers. “Equine Affaire brings together the education, products, and shared passion that help people provide better care for their horses, and we’re proud to support that mission while building an even stronger connection with the equine community.”

If you’re searching for the next opportunity to give your company a leg up, Equine Affaire invites you to experience the power of partnership with North America’s premier equine exposition. Elevate your brand with high-value sponsorships and engage with a passionate, loyal equestrian audience year-round through our premium sponsorship tiers. Companies can choose from a variety of sponsorship tiers suitable for a range of investments, from $1,500 to $25,000+, each one with its own slew of amenities and activations designed to elevate your brand in the eyes of our audiences. Whether you’re interested in sponsoring a clinician, becoming an official product sponsor, or sponsoring an event feature with massive appeal and draw such as the 2027 Fantasia in Ohio, there’s a premier opportunity waiting for you.

Looking ahead to the 2027 Equine Affaire in Ohio, taking place April 8-11, 2027, at the newly renovated Ohio Expo Center, Equine Affaire plans to debut two exciting new features. Interested companies can make history and boost visibility for their brand at the same time by engaging with these features on the ground floor and taking advantage of extensive advertising and exposure as Equine Affaire’s staff prepares for the launch of the new features at their flagship event.

In 2027, Equine Affaire will refresh the Celeste Center with a modified layout and the addition of a brand-new venue, the Cowboy Social Stage. The Cowboy Social Stage is the ultimate gathering place at Equine Affaire where culture, entertainment, and community come together. Designed as an immersive social experience, this dynamic venue offers something for everyone throughout the event. Guests can participate in engaging interactive workshops, enjoy live music performances, and experience exclusive celebrity interviews and talk-show-style conversations featuring influential voices from throughout the industry. The stage creates an intimate atmosphere where audiences can connect with inspiring personalities and hear compelling stories. The Cowboy Social Stage experience is complemented by a bar and beverage lounge in a relaxed, social setting perfect for networking and connecting with fellow attendees. As the day transitions into the evening, the Cowboy Social Stage transforms into the official Pre-Fantasia Mixer Party—an energetic celebration featuring great music, signature drinks, and vibrant social experiences that set the tone for an unforgettable night. Whether attendees are looking to learn, be entertained, network, or simply unwind, the Cowboy Social Stage is the destination where unforgettable moments can happen and lasting connections are made. Become part of Equine Affaire history by sponsoring the Cowboy Social Stage, the Pre-Fantasia Mixer Party, the beverage lounge, performances, or other elements in the Celeste Center. To learn more about the Cowboy Social Stage, reach out to Coagi Long, President, or Hannah Stickles, Sponsorship Manager, by calling the Equine Affaire office at (740) 845-0085, M-F, 9 am-5 pm ET.

Following the success of Equine Affaire’s 2026 “Bred for Speed” exhibits, Equine Affaire is excited to announce a truly colossal new breed exhibit: the Draft Horse Spectacular, coming to the 2027 Equine Affaire in Ohio! The Draft Horse Spectacular is a special celebration of the strength, diversity, and versatility of the draft horse, featuring expanded breed exhibits, dedicated educational presentations, additional equestrian activities and competitions centering on draft horses, and much more. Advertising, networking, and exhibitor recruitment are already underway for this incredible new themed exhibit. Interested sponsors can get involved in this massive opportunity by reaching out to Coagi Long, President, or Jessica Feasel, Breed Exhibits Coordinator, by calling the Equine Affaire office.

There are countless opportunities for companies just like yours to make their mark and reach new herds of prospective customers at Equine Affaire. Sponsors receive a slew of pre-event, at-event, and post-event amenities that boost visibility and energize their market share, as well as special opportunities to appear on Equine Affaire’s podcast or in Equine Affaire’s marketing video productions. Here are a few examples of how sponsors are recognized during Equine Affaire’s year-round marketing campaigns:

In advance of each event, Equine Affaire mails flyers to more than 350,000 households and distributes additional flyers to tack shops, barns, arenas, feed stores, and businesses. Sponsors receive prime advertising real estate in these flyers as well as name and logo inclusion.

Sponsors receive the select opportunity to send customized eflyers to our exclusive customer email databases.

Sponsors are recognized year-round through social media posts, stories, and videos, funneled directly to Equine Affaire’s more than 90,000 social media followers.

Sponsor ads receive special placement in Equine Affaire’s print programs to boost visibility.

And many more amenities.

For more information about Equine Affaire, our new features, or other details, visit equineaffaire.com or reach out to our staff via phone or email. Equine Affaire gratefully acknowledges the support of its premier sponsors, including Myhre Equine Clinic, sponsor of Fantasia in Massachusetts; US Equestrian, sponsor of the US Equestrian Arena; Horizon Structures, Official Barn of Equine Affaire; Fair Hill Saddlery, sponsor of the Ride with a Pro program; Pro Earth Animal Health, Official Supplement of Equine Affaire; LRP Matting, Official Matting of Equine Affaire; Tribute Equine Nutrition, Official Feed of Equine Affaire; Custom Equine Nutrition, sponsor of the Demo Ring; Sentinel Horse Nutrition, sponsor of the Breed Bonanza; Chewy, sponsor of the Versatile Horse & Rider Competition; Western Life Today, sponsor of Cowtown in Cooper; Photonic Health, sponsor of Presentations by Alejandra Gonzalez; mystride, Official Horse App of Equine Affaire; Jeffers, Official Equine Supply Partner of Equine Affaire; and Weatherbeeta, Official Blanket of Equine Affaire. Equine Affaire is also grateful for the support of event sponsors Saddle Up Clothing Company, Mainline Fence Supply Corporation, Poulin Grain, the Treasured Horse, Spalding Labs, Total Feeds, Lara Boot Company, The Wild Horse Refuge, SmartPak, Win-Seek Fallen Pines, and Equine Network, as well as our marketing partners, The Plaid Horse, Farm Family Insurance, and Enso Media Group. To learn more about Equine Affaire, visit www.equineaffaire.com or follow us on Facebook and Instagram @equineaffaire.

Remember, tickets are on sale now for Equine Affaire and Fantasia in Massachusetts! You can purchase yours in advance here. Equine Affaire will take place Thursday through Sunday at the Eastern States Exposition on November 12-15, 2026. Hours for the show are from 9 am to 7 pm on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, and from 9 am to 5 pm on Sunday. Fantasia will take place Thursday, Friday, and Saturday nights in the US Equestrian Coliseum. Sponsored by Myhre Equine Clinic, each night’s Fantasia performance will begin promptly at 7:30 pm.

We’re thrilled to welcome these partners to the Equine Affaire family. We’ll see you at Equine Affaire on November 12-15 in W. Springfield, MA, and April 8-11 in Columbus, OH!