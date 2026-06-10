EQUINE AFFAIRE NAMES TIX AS NEW OFFICIAL TICKETING PARTNER

W. SPRINGFIELD, MA, June 10, 2026 – Equine Affaire is pleased to announce Tix as its official new ticketing partner for 2026. With top-of-the-line security features and exceptional customer service, Tix is the box office and online ticketing solution of choice for thousands of events around the country. Starting July 8 at 9 am Eastern Time, advance tickets for the 2026 Equine Affaire and the 2026 Fantasia in Massachusetts will both be available for sale via Tix’s online portal at Tix.com.

“We are excited about the opportunity to partner with Tix for our upcoming events,” said Coagi Long, president and owner of Equine Affaire. “Our fans are already eager for November to get here, and so are we! In addition to planning the event, we’ve been working behind the scenes this spring to improve the ticket-purchasing experience for our attendees. We know that Tix’s smooth and convenient online ordering process and Equine Affaire’s exceptional in-house customer service means it’ll be easier than ever to buy Equine Affaire tickets in advance or at the door, and that’s important to us.”

Starting July 8, Equine Affaire fans will have two ways to purchase their general admission and Fantasia tickets. They will be able to purchase tickets online here or they can purchase tickets over the phone by calling the Equine Affaire office directly at (740) 845-0085, Monday through Friday, 9 am to 5 pm Eastern Time. Single-day tickets are $20/day for adults or $60 for a four-day pass; children’s tickets are available for $12/day for children ages 7-10; and children six and under are admitted for free. Tickets for Fantasia will range from $16-$27. A limited amount of special seating for those fans with disabilities is available. Please call our office directly to reserve seating.

For many Equine Affaire fans, the countdown to this year’s Equine Affaire in Massachusetts began last year. For some, the countdown will begin as soon as they purchase their advance tickets on July 8. Regardless of when you like to start counting, one thing is for certain: the 2026 Equine Affaire in Massachusetts will be here in approximately 150 days! Mark your calendars: everyone’s favorite horse expo will return to the Eastern States Exposition in W. Springfield, MA, on November 12-15, 2026. Sponsored by Myhre Equine Clinic, Equine Affaire’s musical celebration of the horse, Fantasia, will also return for a thrilling three-night run on November 12, 13, and 14!

Equine Affaire is proud to set the tone for equine expos everywhere with exceptional offerings in education, entertainment, interactive features, shopping, networking, exhibiting, competitions, and more. This fall, horse lovers from all walks of life are invited to journey to New England to celebrate their love of horses at Equine Affaire! Regardless of your level of skill or experience, your preferred breed, or your chosen discipline, there is guaranteed to be a clinic, seminar, or demonstration of interest to you in our jam-packed event schedule. Hundreds of educational sessions will be conducted across all four days in multiple arenas and demo rings simultaneously, all presented by dozens of the industry’s top clinicians, industry professionals, experts, stakeholders, and more. John Lyons, Pat Parelli, Craig Johnson, Scott Purdum, Sandi Simon, and Connie Combs will be there, plus many more to be announced in the months to come!

Interested in participating in a clinic or demo with your horse? Details on how to apply for Ride with a Pro, sponsored by Fair Hill Saddlery, will be posted on our website in July. If you’d like to compete in either of Equine Affaire’s premier competitions, applications for the Versatile Horse & Rider Competition and the Breed Bonanza will also be available on our website in July. Sponsored by Chewy, the Versatile Horse and Rider Competition returns on Friday, November 13. The Breed Bonanza will take place on Sunday, November 15, sponsored by Sentinel Horse Nutrition.

There’s simply no end to the number of incredible attractions planned for this fall. Visit our website to learn more about the hundreds of exhibitors who will be in our massive trade show; opportunities to consign your gently-used equipment in our Marketplace or used trucks or trailers on the Wheels & Deals Boulevard; all the possibilities of meeting horses through Drive a Draft, the Breed Pavilion, the Horse & Farm Exhibits, For Sale stalls, and the ASPCA Right Horse Adoption Affaire; and so much more. We don’t want to spill the beans too soon, but we’ll also have new features like the Bred for Speed exhibit in the Breed Pavilion and the Cowboy Challenge, a fun unmounted competition inspired by the rigors of ranch life.

Can’t wait to learn more about Equine Affaire in Massachusetts? We get it: sneak peeks are hard! We have three easy ways you can stay up to date on our events and keep track of deadlines, special announcements, and more:

– Sign up for our email list.

– Follow us on Facebook or Instagram.

– Bookmark our website and check back often for updates.

Equine Affaire will take place Thursday through Sunday at the Eastern States Exposition on November 12-15, 2026. Hours for the show are from 9 am to 7 pm on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, and from 9 am to 5 pm on Sunday. Please note that the Eastern States Exposition charges for parking. Book a room with any one of our 2026 host hotel partners and take advantage of special rates and room blocks by mentioning Equine Affaire! See our host hotels here.

Equine Affaire gratefully acknowledges the support of its premier sponsors, including Myhre Equine Clinic; US Equestrian; Horizon Structures; Fair Hill Saddlery; Pro Earth Animal Health; Tribute Equine Nutrition; Custom Equine Nutrition; Sentinel Horse Nutrition; Chewy; Photonic Health; and many more. To learn more about Equine Affaire, visit www.equineaffaire.com or follow us on Facebook and Instagram @equineaffaire. We’ll see you at Equine Affaire!

Media Contact:

Allison Rehnborg

arehnborg@equineaffaire.com