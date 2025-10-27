EQUINE AFFAIRE’S HANDY EVENT GUIDE IS HERE

W. SPRINGFIELD, MA, October 27, 2025 – With a little more than a week to go until Equine Affaire arrives with a resounding whinny in New England, there’s no better time to start prepping for the ultimate equestrian experience! On November 6-9, more than thirty thousand equestrians will gather at the Eastern States Exposition in W. Springfield, MA, to learn, celebrate, shop, network, compete, and so much more. Will you join us there?

For twenty-seven years, Equine Affaire has gathered the best and brightest of the industry in one place to present a robust educational program, exciting competitions, expansive shopping opportunities, immersive equine activities, and an incredible show-stopping evening extravaganza in the form of Fantasia, Equine Affaire’s musical celebration of the horse. General admission tickets for Equine Affaire and tickets for Fantasia are both available now at equineaffaire.com. Don’t miss out: get unbridled access to North America’s premier equine exposition and equestrian gathering for you and your best barn friends!

Whether next month marks your first journey to Equine Affaire or your twenty-seventh, it’s always handy to have a trail guide in your pocket. This press release is your insider’s guide to getting the most out of your visit to Equine Affaire in Massachusetts. (Want a sneak peek at the event program? It’s available online now.

Keep reading to find out tips and tricks for maximizing your enjoyment of the event; links to all the latest info about the event; answers to your most frequently asked questions; and lots of information on what to see, where to go, and what to do on each day of the event!

WHERE IS IT, WHEN IS IT, AND HOW DO I GET THERE?

Equine Affaire will take place at the Eastern States Exposition on November 6-9, 2025. The Eastern States Exposition is located at 1305 Memorial Ave in W. Springfield, Massachusetts. Hours for Thursday, Friday, and Saturday are from 9 am-7 pm (EST), and Sunday, from 9 am-5 pm (EST).

Single-day tickets and four-day passes for Equine Affaire are available for purchase here: https://equineaffaire.com/events/massachusetts/mass-attend/mass-tickets/. Tickets are digital, so you’ll receive yours by email within minutes of ordering! Save them to your phone or other mobile device, then present them upon arrival for easy, hassle-free entry.

Please note the Eastern States Exposition charges for parking. Single-day ($5.20) and four-day passes ($20.80) are now available for advance purchase online. Purchase in advance and you’ll receive a QR code. Present the QR code for scanning upon arrival and you’ll be given your single-day pass or four-day parking hanger for your vehicle. Four-day parking passes and single-entry parking passes will also be available for purchase at the gates. All attendees should access the event via Gate 9. Parking attendants will direct you from there! To purchase a single-day or four-day parking pass early, click here.

Please leave all pets at home! We cannot allow any pets in any of the buildings or on the grounds, except for service dogs. Please note that service dogs should be under the control of their owners at all times.

QUICK TIP: If you plan to come multiple days or would like to enter and leave repeatedly on the same day, make sure to purchase a four-day parking pass from the Eastern States Exposition.

FAQ: When can I arrive to park on site? You can arrive and park as early as you wish, but the doors to all the exhibit buildings will remain locked until 9 am.

WHERE CAN I STAY?

See our list of host hotels here.

Want to camp? Camping is available on site at the Eastern States Exposition. New this year, camping may be pre-purchased from the Eastern States Exposition online prior to arrival. Attendees camping will select their date of arrival and pay through the end of the event. Refunds for early exit will be approved/issued at Gate 9 as you depart. Camping spaces are first come, first serve. To learn more and purchase your camping, visit https://equineaffaire.com/events/massachusetts/mass-attend/mass-campinglodging/! The campgrounds will open to the public at 5:00 pm (EST) on Wednesday, November 5. You can call (413) 205-5374 for more information about camping.

QUICK TIP: All our host hotels are listed in order of distance from the event here and that page also includes room block expiration dates, so make sure to bookmark it!

HEY, WHAT’S FANTASIA?

Fantasia is Equine Affaire’s musical celebration of the horse. This two-hour spectacular show combines great music with the beauty, athleticism, and grace of the horse to showcase exciting performances by a variety of talented equine and equestrian performers. The show happens on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday nights only during Equine Affaire in the Coliseum. The doors to the Coliseum open at 6:30 pm each evening and the show starts promptly at 7:30 pm.

Sponsored by Myhre Equine Clinic, this year’s show will feature special performances by the Canadian Cowgirls, the Whispery Pines Percherons, Ermes Zamperla and company, Hope Cooper and Jane Karol, Vitor Silva and the Sons of the Wind, Luke Gingerich, and many more!

Fantasia requires separate tickets, and tickets sell quickly, so buy yours today! You can purchase Fantasia tickets online.

QUICK TIP: Make sure to stay after the show for a special autograph signing session! All the performers come back out into the arena after the show to sign postcards and programs.

FAQ: Do I need to purchase separate tickets for Equine Affaire and Fantasia? Yes, you need to purchase general admission tickets to access Equine Affaire’s daytime activities and a separate ticket to attend Fantasia. However, if you arrive after 6:30 pm EST to attend only Fantasia, you will not have to purchase a general admission ticket to Equine Affaire.

HOW CAN I LEARN MORE ABOUT {INSERT DISCIPLINE HERE}?

Every year, Equine Affaire is proud to present a carefully curated schedule that includes clinics, seminars, and demonstrations featuring a wide array of disciplines and numerous breeds of horses. This year’s educational program includes presentations by Cole Cameron, Ken McNabb, Jason Irwin, and Luke Reinbold, as well as Luke Gingerich (liberty, reining, and Western dressage); Gabriela “Gaby” Reutter (jumping); Vitor Silva (dressage); Phyllis Dawson (eventing); Jessica Axelsson (driving); Jennifer Truett (dressage); Bronwyn Irwin (barrel racing, pole bending, and youth); Scot MacGregor (easy gaited horses); Mike Bednarek (ranch trail, show trail); Kendra Clarke (biomechanics and lunge lessons); Isidro and Amber Espinoza (Mustangs); and so many more. Check out our latest schedule and presenters at this link to find the best clinics to attend for you and your area of interest: https://equineaffaire.com/events/massachusetts/educational-program/mass-presenters/.

QUICK TIP: Many of our presenters will have booths in the trade show, and others are happy to answer quick questions or give brief tips after their clinics or seminars are over. The best questions to ask (according to our presenters) are short and sweet, with minimal background info, so try to keep your visit brief and to the point!

FAQ: How can I ride in a clinic at Equine Affaire? Sponsored by Fair Hill Saddlery, Equine Affaire’s Ride with a Pro clinic program is a popular and affordable way to ride with and learn from one of your idols at Equine Affaire! Applications to ride in Massachusetts are available online starting in July and the deadline to apply is typically in early September. Learn more about Ride with a Pro.

WHAT IF I DON’T KNOW ANYTHING ABOUT HORSES?

Equine Affaire is proud to be the gateway to the horse industry for many beginners! If you don’t know anything about horses, you’ve come to the right place. Start your visit at the Equine Fundamentals Forum (“EFF”) in the Mallary South complex. The EFF features educational exhibits about horses, horse health, horse management, equine anatomy, and lots of hands-on activities, such as a mane and tail braiding station, an educational skeleton display, and lots more. There’s also a demo ring where horse-savvy experts will be hosting demonstrations on fundamental topics all day, every day, so there’s plenty to see and do and learn. We also suggest visiting the Breed Pavilion, where you can learn about breeds of horses from breed representatives, and touring the Horse & Farm Exhibits, where you can meet horsemen and horsewomen from a variety of local businesses and horse organizations. Don’t be afraid to ask questions!

QUICK TIP: Make sure to stop by the Equine Affaire Information Booth and tell our friendly staff that you’re brand new to Equine Affaire and to horses in general. They’ll have extra tips and info for you to help get you started!

WHERE DO I GO TO SHOP?

Equine Affaire is home to one of the nation’s largest horse-related trade shows. With hundreds of exhibitors spread out across multiple buildings, there are plenty of opportunities to kickstart your Christmas shopping season, fulfill wish lists for every horse lover in your family, or outfit your tack room with everything you need to train, feed, care for, or spoil every horse you own! Check out our list of vendors here!

Love shopping for bargains? Located in the Mallary South, the Marketplace at Equine Affaire is a consignment shop where people just like you can drop off their gently used equestrian items for sale or browse for bargains among quality used equestrian goods. Learn more about consigning and shopping at the Marketplace here. Pre-register before October 30 to save $5 on your registration fee.

NEW! Got a used horse trailer, truck, tractor, or other large-wheeled vehicle you want to sell, but you’re sick of getting ghosted on social media marketplaces or Craigslist? Bring your item to sell in the brand-new Wheels and Deals Boulevard! You can rent a parking spot on our Boulevard for a small fee and invite potential buyers to “wheel and deal” with you as you broker the sale of your big ticket item. With more than thirty thousand equestrians in attendance, Equine Affaire is the perfect place to sell your wheels.

QUICK TIP: Many exhibitors host raffles at their booths during the show. Make sure to take business cards or little slips of paper pre-filled with your name, mailing address, and email addresses to make entering raffles quick and easy! You can find a list of all the exhibitors holding raffles in the event program, too. You never know what you might win! (And for that matter, don’t forget to enter Equine Affaire’s raffle online!)

FAQ: Are bags, wagons, or backpacks allowed in the trade show? Yes! Many people bring hand-drawn wagons or rolling suitcases to pack their souvenirs around the event. Strollers are also allowed. All are subject to inspection at the gate.

ARE THERE COMPETITIONS?

There are three competitions taking place at Equine Affaire this year. First, the Versatile Horse & Rider Competition, sponsored by Chewy, will take place on Friday, November 7, in the Coliseum. This exciting competition features horses and riders riding an obstacle course created to test communication between horse and rider, as well as each competitor’s horsemanship skills and athletic prowess. Riders are competing for $5,500 in cash and other prizes. It’s one exciting race! Check it out here: https://equineaffaire.com/events/massachusetts/mass-participate/mass-compete/mass-versatile-horse-rider-competition/ and bookmark this page for the future to learn more about applying to compete!

Our second competition is the Breed Bonanza, sponsored by Sentinel by Kent and Blue Seal! This fun class will take place on Sunday, November 9, at 11:30 am in the Coliseum. Featuring both a Youth and an Adult section, this unique under saddle rail class will showcase all three gaits (or equivalent for gaited horses) in both directions. A carefully curated panel of three judges, consisting of a breeder, a horse show judge, and a professional trainer, will bring their unique backgrounds and perspectives to the ring as they select and crown the Breed Bonanza winners. Make sure to attend and cheer on these horses and riders! They’ll be dressed in their Sunday best and ready to shine. To learn more about the Breed Bonanza, click here.

The last competition is just for our exhibitors – but we need you to participate, too! Equine Affaire is proud to present the Best Booth Award Contest, a special contest designed to recognize the hard work and creativity of the most innovative exhibitors in the Trade Show, the Breed Pavilion, and the Horse & Farm Exhibits. On Thursday afternoon of the show, the Equine Affaire staff will tour the trade show floor to select the top five finalist booths based on a selection of criteria, including innovation, creativity, and visual interest. These booths will be photographed and then posted on our official Facebook and Instagram profiles so that our fans can vote for their favorites until Saturday at noon. Once the votes are tallied, the winner will be selected and honored with a certificate and a credit toward next year’s exhibit booth. They’ll also receive the honor of displaying the official Best Booth Award Banner above their booth for the remainder of the show and for the first two days of next year’s event. Want to participate? Follow Equine Affaire on Facebook and Instagram and keep an eye out for the announcement of the finalists on Thursday, November 6! Then vote for your favorite. It’s that easy.

HOW CAN I MEET SOME COOL HORSES AND PEOPLE?

Visit the Breed Pavilion in the Stroh building, of course! The Breed Pavilion will showcase dozens of horse breeds and registries with origins in North America, Europe, and beyond. You can network with horse owners, research breeds, learn about national, regional, and local breed associations and their activities, and so much more. Want to get a sneak peek at who will be there? Click here. You’ll also be able to see many of these horses in action during breed demos, which are detailed on our event schedule.

NEW! This year, the Stroh will also be home to the Donkey Extravaganza! This exciting new feature plays homage to these adorable long-eared equines. You can learn all about donkeys in our dedicated Donkey Demo Ring, visit with experts knowledgeable about all aspects of the donkey, cuddle and pet adoptable donkeys, and much more. The Donkey Extravaganza will take place Thursday, November 6 through Sunday, November 9. For a peek at the presentation schedule, visit https://equineaffaire.com/events/massachusetts/mass-other-features/donkey-extravaganza/.

After you’re done in the Breed Pavilion, take a stroll through C-barn and visit the Horse and Farm Exhibits. You can chat with barn and equine business owners, visit with industry professionals offering horses for sale, learn about rescues and sanctuaries, and plenty more. You might even see performers or clinicians getting ready for a demo or clinic or preparing for their turn in Fantasia. The C-Barn is also home to the ASPCA Right Horse Adoption Affaire. If you’re looking for your next right horse, visit the Adoption Affaire aisles and learn about the healthy, adoptable horses who are at Equine Affaire looking for new homes. Even if you aren’t in the market, visit the Adoption Affaire to learn more about how you could support local rescues and sanctuaries year-round.

Do you love draft horses? Then you’ll love Drive a Draft! Offered by the Whispery Pines Percherons, Drive a Draft is your opportunity to learn how to drive a draft horse or a pair of draft horses with the guidance and supervision of the experts, Sam and Kellie Rettinger. This incredible activity is included in the cost of general admission – all you have to do is sign up when you arrive at the event! Learn more about Drive a Draft by visiting https://equineaffaire.com/events/massachusetts/mass-other-features/drive-a-draft/. Drive a Draft will take place in the C-Barn Warm-Up Ring on Friday from 11 am to 1 pm and on Saturday from 12 pm to 2 pm.

QUICK TIP: Ask all the questions! Our exhibitors love to share and showcase their equestrian experiences. Make sure to ask for business cards or pamphlets, too, especially if you’re interested in taking lessons, purchasing a horse, or asking for training services.

WHAT ABOUT THE KIDS?

Equine Affaire is a great place to take kids of all ages, especially horse-crazy ones. The Equine Fundamentals Forum has lots of fun activities, including an arts and crafts project area and a fun stick rodeo (3 pm daily!). The Equine Fundamentals Forum is located in the Mallary Complex building and includes a demo ring, where educational sessions will take place all day long throughout the event. Check our event schedule for more details!

For young adults prepping for college, check out the College & Career Fair presentations by Dr. Karin Bump. Attend her sessions in the Equine Fundamentals Forum Demo Ring at noon on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday of the event. Then catch the Career Fair Networking Workshop on Friday from 5 to 6 pm in the Young Building Conference Room. To learn more, visit https://equineaffaire.com/events/massachusetts/educational-program/mass-career-college-fair-scavenger-hunt/.

THIS SOUNDS GREAT! HOW CAN I VOLUNTEER/EXHIBIT/ADVERTISE/PARTICIPATE SOMEDAY?

Yes! You can learn more about how to volunteer, exhibit, advertise, or participate in Equine Affaire in the future by visiting www.equineaffaire.com.

MY QUESTION DIDN’T GET ASKED! NOW WHAT?

If you have more questions or need to get in touch with our staff, there are plenty of ways to reach out to us! Bookmark our website (www.equineaffaire.com), follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and Tiktok @equineaffaire, or call our office at (740) 845-0085, 9:00am-5:00pm EST (M-F). If you have questions during Equine Affaire, visit the Equine Affaire Information Booth in the Better Living Center. We can’t wait to see you at Equine Affaire!

Media Contact:

Allison Rehnborg

arehnborg@equineaffaire.com