Equine Grantmakers Summit Unites Philanthropic Leaders to Strengthen the Horse Industry

Longmont, CO — August 19, 2025 — On June 25, 2025, the Equine Grantmakers Summit was held in Washington, D.C., in conjunction with the American Horse Council Annual Conference. The event was co-hosted by the Equine Network Foundation, the American Horse Council Foundation, and the American Quarter Horse Foundation, marking a collaborative milestone for the equine industry.

The summit brought together grantmakers and stakeholders from all sectors of the horse world—including sport, recreation, research, racing, welfare, youth development, equine-assisted services, and breed and discipline organizations. Facilitated by Stephen Belenky of Hiddn Ventures, the gathering focused on opening lines of communication, exploring shared challenges, and assessing the need for ongoing collaboration.

“This was a first step toward building a more connected and strategic philanthropic community within the equine world,” said Melissa Kitchen, President of the Equine Network Foundation. “We wanted to know: is this needed and is it worthwhile? The answer from participants was a clear and enthusiastic yes.”

Julie Broadway, AHC President added “The theme of AHC’s 2025 Annual Conference was “Harnessing the Power of Collaboration” and this summit fit nicely into that goal. It was wonderful at the end of the session to hear 100% of the attendees express how meaningful the session was and commit to working together in the future.”

Attendees discussed the current landscape of the equine industry, emerging issues, and opportunities to align efforts in support of horses and the people who serve them. Looking ahead, the co-hosting organizations aim to establish and broaden this as a cross-industry initiative, fostering continued collaboration and shared vision to ensure a thriving future for the entire equine ecosystem.

Media Contact:

Melissa Kitchen

President, Equine Network Foundation

mkitchen@equinenetwork.com