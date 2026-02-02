Equine Guelph Explains Colic Risk Factors Plus New Research on Recurrence

Guelph, ON – Feb. 2, 2026 – Colic remains the number one killer of horses, other than old age, but horse owners can take proactive steps to reduce the risk of colic by understanding the many factors that contribute to this serious condition. February is Colic Prevention Month at Equine Guelph and in just 10 minutes you can complete the FREE interactive Colic Risk Rater at TheHorsePortal.ca/ColicTool. You will receive valuable feedback on your horse’s risk based on your current management practices and practical tips to reduce the odds of colic.

Did you know?

Certain factors can significantly increase a horse’s risk of colic, including:

Older age – Senior horses often face unique digestive challenges.

Management practices – Feeding routines that ignore the horse’s gastro-intestinal design as a trickle feeder can lead to digestive upset.

Previous colic – Horses that have experienced colic before may be at higher risk of recurrence (read on for new research).

These topics and more are addressed in the free Colic Risk Rater. Then a deeper dive is available with Equine Guelph’s Gut Health & Colic/Ulcer Prevention online course on TheHorsePortal.ca, next scheduled for February 16 – 27, 2026.

As horses age, their digestive efficiency can decline, and dental issues may interfere with proper chewing. Reduced gut motility and dental challenges are addressed in the two-week short course.

Management practices are also discussed in detail as they have a major impact on GI health. Horses are designed to graze continuously, yet many feeding programs rely on large, infrequent meals. Sudden changes in feed, limited forage, and inconsistent turnout can disrupt gut health and raise the risk of impaction or gas colic.

Many horse owners are surprised by how much their Colic Risk Rater score improves after taking Equine Guelph’s Gut Health & Colic/Ulcer Prevention online course. This engaging short course delivers practical, easy-to-apply strategies for reducing colic risk.

Both the Free Colic Risk Rater and the Gut Health & Colic/Ulcer Prevention online course are kindly sponsored by Acera Insurance.

“We can think of no better risk management tool to prevent colic than education,” says Mike King, national lead of equine programs at Acera Insurance Services Ltd. “This free tool and the Gut Health & Colic/Ulcer Prevention course offered by Equine Guelph are well worth the investment—especially when you consider that severe cases can lead to costly, life-saving surgery.”

While management and age are important considerations, previous colic episodes can be particularly concerning. In fact, new research sheds light on why some horses are more prone to repeat occurrences and what can be done to reduce risk, especially in the case of left dorsal displacement colic.

Nephrosplenic entrapment occurs when part of the large colon moves into the natural gap between the spleen and the left kidney. This space can act like a trough that traps the colon, especially if it is distended with gas. The result can be severe abdominal pain, obstruction, and, in some cases, the need for emergency colic surgery. Horses that experience this condition once can be at higher risk of recurrence, which is why veterinarians often recommend preventative surgery to close the space to reduce the likelihood of future occurrences of left dorsal displacement colic. A recent study investigated the effectiveness of this preventative surgery.

“After the initial entrapment is corrected, some horses are simply at higher risk of doing it again,” says Dr. Nicola Cribb from the department of Clinical Studies at the Ontario Veterinary College. “That’s why the preventative technique was developed—to remove the ‘trough’ that invites the colon to fall in. Our long-term look shows most horses keep strong, mature adhesions for years.”

While some cases, like nephrosplenic entrapment, require surgical intervention, the goal of prevention is to avoid costly, life-saving procedures whenever possible. Most colic risks can be reduced through informed management. Education is your best defense—check out Equine Guelph’s resources and offerings today!

