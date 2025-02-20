Equine Guelph Offers Sickness Prevention in Horses Course on World Horse Day – Free Global Registration for One Day Only!

-Guelph, ON – Feb-21-2025. World Horse Day has been celebrated on March 1st every year since it was created in 2005 to raise awareness of equine welfare and protection. For the 20th anniversary of World Horse Day, Equine Guelph would like to celebrate by offering horse owners the opportunity to reduce the occurrence of ill horses. On March, 1 2025, horse owners and caretakers around the globe will be able to sign up for the online course, Sickness Prevention in Horses, for FREE ($85 value) at TheHorsePortal.com for one day only!

The course begins 30 days later running from March 31 – April 7. Get set to spend 5-10 hours with Equine Guelph expert instructor, Dr. Susan Raymond, and guest expert, Dr. Alison Moore from the Animal Health and Welfare Branch of the Ontario Ministry of Agriculture.

“On March 1, in celebration of World Horse Day, we aim to ensure everyone has the chance to engage with our welcoming learning community and the evidence-based content that attracts our students,” says course instructor Dr. Susan Raymond. “Everyone has a role to play in disease prevention and this course covers easy to implement practices for both preventing and controlling disease spread.”

Sickness Prevention in Horses is based on Canada’s Equine Biosecurity Standard, which is considered to be one of the most comprehensive and practical guidelines globally. Developed in collaboration with Equestrian Canada, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA), and Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada (AAFC), it provides detailed and cost-effectivemeasures for preventing the spread of infectious diseases among horses.

Globally, biosecurity standards vary, but Canada’s approach is often praised for its thoroughness and its specific focus on practical implementation at the farm and facility level. Every horse owner and care giver will come away from the course armed with simple ways to control the spread of disease on the farm and at events.

Students will also access Equine Guelph’s newly upgraded Biosecurity Risk Calculator, kindly sponsored by new education partner, the Equine Disease Communication Center (EDCC). Get started by checking out this free tool today!

With no specified times to be logged on, The Horse Portal brings together a community of horse caregivers from around the world seeking the perfect combination of lively discussions, easy to understand evidence-based content and flexible learning. The practical, common-sense training through its short-course format fits into the busy lives of equine enthusiasts.

Equine Guelph, promotes the welfare of horses every day with award-winning programs and internationally renowned instructors and guest speakers.

Take advantage of the FREE registration ONLY on World Horse Day, March 1, 2025 and sign up for Sickness Prevention in Horses, on TheHorsePortal.com.

Equine Guelph is the horse owners’ and care givers’ Centre at the University of Guelph in Canada. It is a unique partnership dedicated to the health and well-being of horses, supported and overseen by equine industry groups. Equine Guelph is the epicentre for academia, industry and government – for the good of the equine industry as a whole. For further information, visit www.equineguelph.ca.

Story web link: https://thehorseportal.ca/2025/02/equine-guelph-offers-sickness-prevention-in-horses-course-on-world-horse-day/

https://thehorseportal.ca/course/sickness-prevention-in-horses-spring-25/

Biosecurity Risk Calculator: https://thehorseportal.ca/biosecurity-risk-calculator-tool/

