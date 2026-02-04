Equine Network Launches Practical Horseman+ and Dressage Today+—Two New Membership Platforms Dedicated to English Riders

Febuary 4, 2026 — Equine Network announced the launch of Practical Horseman+ and Dressage Today+, two new membership platforms designed to deliver expert training, horse care, educational, and lifestyle content to English riders at every level.

Built on the trusted legacies of Practical Horseman and Dressage Today, the new membership experiences provide riders with on-demand access to premium content created by leading trainers, judges, veterinarians, and equestrian professionals. The platforms reflect the evolving ways riders consume information—offering flexibility, depth, and year-round learning in a digital-first format.

Practical Horseman+ serves riders across English disciplines with practical, horse-first guidance focused on training, riding, and everyday horse care. Members receive unlimited access to in-depth articles, instructional videos, and expert insights designed to help riders make informed decisions and build stronger partnerships with their horses.

Dressage Today+, created exclusively for dressage riders, delivers classical principles paired with modern training techniques. The platform features instruction from top dressage trainers and judges, progressive training advice for all levels—from Training Level through Grand Prix—and exclusive member-only content that supports rider development and long-term success in the sport.

Memberships run $3.99 per month or $40 for an annual membership. Memberships include access to VIP members-only virtual trainings, exclusive content, dedicated e-newsletters as well as livestreams of events across the country, and discounts to events. Annual members will receive an annual special print publication highlighting the event season as well as special, limited edition, merch drops.

“Both Practical Horseman+ and Dressage Today+ represent the next evolution of brands riders have trusted for decades,” said Marla Bickel, President of Content. “These platforms allow us to deliver even more value, expertise, and accessibility while continuing to support riders’ education, lifestyle, and connection to their horses.”

The launch also provides a seamless transition for former print subscribers and long-time readers, ensuring the authoritative voices and practical guidance they rely on remain available in a modern, easy-to-access format.

About Equine Network

Equine Network is a leading provider of equestrian education, media, and membership experiences, serving riders across disciplines with trusted journalism, expert instruction, and horse care resources for more than [X] years.

