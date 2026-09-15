Equine Office Solutions Launches Free Monthly Publication for Equine Business Professionals

The EQUINE INSIDER delivers practical marketing, event management and business guidance without unnecessary technical jargon.

Sept. 14, 2026 — Equine Office Solutions has recently launched The EQUINE INSIDER, a free monthly publication created specifically for equine business professionals seeking clear, strategic guidance.

Rather than focusing on riding or grooming tips, the EQUINE INSIDER provides actionable marketing and event-management strategies, useful business-management tools, and timely news about people and initiatives shaping the industry.

Carol Aldridge, Founder of Equine Office Solutions shares, “This is more than just another newsletter, it’s a conversation. A community. It’s YOUR community! Reach out, connect and build your network and your knowledge base. We’re here to support you every step of the way!”

Readers can preview the inaugural September 2026 issue and subscribe at The EQUINE INSIDER online (https://theequineinsider.kit.com/posts/the-equine-insider-newsletter-september-2026-by-equine-office-solutions-1). Subscribers will receive each monthly edition and have an opportunity to become part of the ongoing industry conversation.

About Equine Office Solutions

Equine Office Solutions is a premier digital marketing, event planning, and business consulting agency dedicated to the equine industry and beyond. Based in Central Kentucky and serving clients nationwide since 2010, the agency proudly partners with industry leaders and a diverse roster of equine businesses, to provide personalized consultation and strategic support. From conversion focused websites and cutting-edge content strategy to seamless event execution and business optimization, Equine Office Solutions blends professional expertise and personalized support with a deep understanding of the greater equine industry.

Media Contact:

Carol Trimboli Aldridge, Founder

Equine Office Solutions

Ph: (859) 361-9416

Carol@equineofficesolutions.com

www.equineofficesolutions.com