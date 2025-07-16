EQUINE OFFICE SOLUTIONS MARKS 15 YEARS OF TRANSFORMING EQUINE BUSINESSES THROUGH STRATEGIC MARKETING AND EVENT MANAGEMENT

July 16, 2025, Georgetown, KY — In a world where digital innovation is reshaping every industry, Equine Office Solutions celebrates an impressive milestone: 15 years of empowering equine business owners to thrive, evolve, and lead with confidence.

Founded by Carol Trimboli Aldridge in 2010, Equine Office Solutions was born from a deep understanding of the industry’s unique challenges. From breeding farms and training stables to retail shops, associations and show barns, the agency has become a trusted partner to professionals across the U.S. and Canada—delivering cutting-edge solutions that drive visibility, engagement, and measurable growth.

“This milestone speaks to the loyalty of our clients and the strength of our relationships within the equine community,” says Aldridge. “We’re honored to help build legacies—one campaign, one convention, one client at a time.”

Whether building comprehensive inbound marketing funnels, or managing high-impact events, the agency’s work is rooted in a sincere commitment to each client’s success.

“While managing a team of professionals, I work individually with each client, not just as a consultant and service provider,” Aldridge adds. “But as a collaborator, cheerleader, and problem-solver. Our clients know we’re in their corner—and that’s what makes the difference.”

As Equine Office Solutions celebrates this 15-year Anniversary, they’re excited to welcome a limited number of new clients beginning August 1st, with special Anniversary pricing. But these slots will fill up quickly. So, for equine professionals ready to elevate their brand and grow their business, or if you want your next event to exceed your expectations, now is the time to partner with a team that understands your world—and knows how to help you shine in it.

To learn more or schedule a complimentary consultation, visit www.equineofficesolutions or contact Carol Aldridge at (859) 361-9416.

About Equine Office Solutions

Equine Office Solutions is a premier digital marketing, event planning, and business consulting agency dedicated exclusively to the equine industry. Based in Kentucky and serving clients nationwide since 2010, the agency proudly partners with industry leaders and a diverse roster of equine businesses, large and small to grow and thrive with personalized support and strategic expertise. From conversion focused websites and cutting-edge content strategy to seamless event execution and business optimization, Equine Office Solutions blends professional insight with a deep understanding of horse culture.

Contact:

Carol Trimboli Aldridge, Owner

Digital Marketing Consultant & Event Manager

Equine Office Solutions

Ph: (859) 361-9416

Carol@equineofficesolutions.com

www.equineofficesolutions.com