EQUINE OFFICE SOLUTIONS PRESENTS: “THE ART & SCIENCE OF EMOTIONAL STORYTELLING FOR EQUINE BRANDS” IN THEIR OCTOBER ISSUE OF THE EQUINE INSIDER©

Georgetown, Kentucky — Oct. 26, 2026

Have you ever felt that no matter how many times you post on social media, your message just doesn’t seem to gain traction? If so, you’re not alone.

Following its successful launch in September, the October edition of The EQUINE INSIDER tackles that exact challenge. This month’s lead article “THE ART & SCIENCE OF EMOTIONAL STORYTELLING FOR EQUINE BRANDS,” explains how to translate your brand’s unique value into a captivating story that resonates emotionally with your audience.

“Managing a successful equestrian business takes passion, dedication and long hours, but trying to navigate digital visibility can often feel like shouting into a void,” shares Carol Trimboli Aldridge, Founder of Equine Office Solutions. “This month’s lead article explains how to transform your brand’s narrative into a compelling story that captures attention, resonates emotionally and transforms casual followers into trusting, qualified leads.”

Each edition of The EQUINE INSIDER helps professionals transform everyday challenges into stronger, more profitable brands—one actionable insight, practical tool and carefully curated resource at a time.

Explore these strategic insights, read the full October issue and subscribe at The EQUINE INSIDER online.

ABOUT EQUINE OFFICE SOLUTIONS

Every brand begins with a vision. Since 2010, Equine Office Solutions has helped clients turn that vision into measurable growth through proven, conversion-focused lead generation strategies and professionally executed events.

Media Contact:

Carol Trimboli Aldridge, Founder

Equine Office Solutions

Ph: (859) 361-9416

Carol@equineofficesolutions.com

www.equineofficesolutions.com