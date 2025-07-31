Equine Practitioners Will Explore New Practice Frontiers at the 2025 AAEP Annual Convention in Denver

Equine veterinarians will venture beyond boundaries to shape modern approaches to patient care when the American Association of Equine Practitioners (AAEP) 71st Annual Convention convenes in Denver, Colo., Dec. 6-10, 2025.

The convention is the most comprehensive continuing education (CE) event dedicated to equine practice. During the five-day meeting, attendees will acquire inventive solutions to common clinical challenges from those breaking new ground across the equine medical spectrum, engage colleagues and build professional networks at daily social events and group discussions, and shop the world’s largest equine veterinary marketplace in the 300 exhibitor-strong trade show.

In all, over 100 hours of RACE-accredited CE is available, nearly 30 hours of which are approved by the Horseracing Integrity and Safety Authority for attending and regulatory veterinarian CE.

In addition to evidence-based sessions on key clinical subjects from lameness and imaging to infectious disease and reproduction, practitioners will have the opportunity to take their equine rehabilitation knowledge and know-how to new heights with wet labs training on the afternoon of Dec. 10. Meanwhile, acclaimed animal behaviorist and welfare advocate Dr. Temple Grandin will deliver this year’s keynote address while renowned equine sports medicine and rehabilitation expert Dr. Hilary Clayton will present the Frank J. Milne State-of-the-Art Lecture.

Practitioners unable to join their colleagues in Denver may participate virtually through on-demand access to educational sessions as well as live access to a dozen Table Topics being reoffered via Zoom Dec. 15-19. On-demand viewing will be available by Dec. 19, and CE hours from on-demand sessions can be earned through Dec. 31, 2026. Those who register for the live convention will receive access to the virtual Table Topics and on-demand sessions at no additional cost.

Visit https://convention.aaep.org to register, view the educational program or book a hotel room. Early bird discounted registration rates are available through Sept. 15.

Please note that the American Association of Equine Veterinary Technicians and Assistants will hold its annual meeting in conjunction with the AAEP’s Annual Convention. For more information, visit https://www.aaevt.org.

About AAEP

The American Association of Equine Practitioners, headquartered in Lexington, Ky., was founded in 1954 as a non-profit organization dedicated to the health and welfare of the horse.

Currently, AAEP reaches more than 5 million horse owners through its over 9,000 members worldwide and is actively involved in ethics issues, practice management, research and continuing education in the equine veterinary profession and horse industry.

