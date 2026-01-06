Equine Welfare Data Collective Releases Report 8

The Equine Welfare Data Collective (EWDC) is thrilled to announce the release of EWDC Report 8, analyzing data between January and December 2024 from equine welfare organizations throughout the United States and Puerto Rico. This report covers all aspects of custodial and noncustodial equine welfare organizations in hopes of understanding how we can continuously do better for the equines across the nation.

More than 1,300 501(c)(3) registered equine welfare organizations operate across the United States. Those that participate in the EWDC are committed to data sharing, transparency in their statistics, and evaluating their effectiveness and impact against national and regional trends.



This report provides a detailed exploration of the status of equine sheltering during 2024. Surveys for 2024 data collection closed in July of 2025, allowing organizations ample time to submit their responses. The data was then validated, aggregated, analyzed, and reviewed, which leads to the release of this data at the start of 2026. Similar to previous years, over 50% of equines entering the custody of shelters are being surrendered directly by owners in need. As for outcomes, 70% of national outcomes were due to equine adoptions.

The EWDC Eighth Report analyzed average intakes and outcomes since 2018, along with trends on safety net assistance averages and average capacity filled. Over time, organizations have consistently operated at higher capacity levels, which has contributed to a decline in intake percentages. As capacity increases, turnover decreases, limiting an organization’s ability to accept additional equines. Length of stay also plays a determining factor in capacity/intake numbers as well.

“This report and the information it contains shows how hard equine welfare organizations across the country continually strive to put in the work to help equines in need. With 2024 participation rates the highest they’ve been since 2018, we can see an even clearer image of what types of program models are working and can be put into place to most effectively help both horses and their owners,” says Equine Welfare Data Collective Program Manager, Kelsey Buckley.



Currently, the EWDC is collecting for the second half of 2025 and is looking forward to having even higher participation rates. A more robust data set means getting an even clearer picture of where and how we can help at-risk and transitioning equines.

The EWDC is the only national research project collecting, analyzing, and reporting data from all US equine welfare organizations to inform and develop strategies to assist horses at risk or in need. The EWDC was created by the United Horse Coalition (UHC), a program of the American Horse Council (AHC), with funding partners being the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) Right Horse Program, the Foundation for the Horse, and US Equestrian Trust.

Participation in the EWDC is free, and all data collected is aggregated so no individual organization is identified. Organizations that contribute data are the first to receive the results and are given an EWDC badge for their website to publicly demonstrate their commitment to the mission.

To view all EWDC reports or contribute data, please visit the EWDC website at www.unitedhorsecoalition.org/ewdc/ or contact Kelsey Buckley, EWDC program administrator, at EWDC@horsecouncil.org.

About the American Horse Council and United Horse Coalition

As the national association representing all segments of the horse industry in Washington, D.C., the American Horse Council works daily to represent equine interests and opportunities. Organized in 1969, the AHC promotes and protects the industry by communicating with Congress, federal agencies, the media, and the industry on behalf of all horse related interests each and every day. The AHC is member supported by individuals and organizations representing virtually every facet of the horse world from owners, breeders, veterinarians, farriers, breed registries and horsemen’s associations to horse shows, racetracks, rodeos, commercial suppliers, and state horse councils. Learn more at www.horsecouncil.org

The United Horse Coalition is a broad alliance of equine organizations that have joined together under the American Horse Council to educate the horse industry about the issues facing horses at-risk or in transition. We seek to provide information for existing and prospective owners, breeders, sellers, and horse organizations regarding the long-term responsibilities of owning and caring for horses, as well as focusing on the opportunities available for these horses. Learn more at unitedhorsecoalition.org

Media Contact:

Kelsey Buckley

Equine Welfare Data Collective

Phone: 202.296.4031

E-Mail: EWDC@horsecouncil.org