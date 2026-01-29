EQUUS Foundation Announces Inaugural Study on the Impact of Equine Charities

The EQUUS Foundation is pleased to announce the release of its inaugural report examining operational best practices of charities providing Equine Transition Services (ETS) and Equine Assisted Services (EAS). The report presents a first-of-its-kind comparative analysis of equine charities with distinct missions and service models, identifying shared standards of excellence as well as sector-specific challenges.



The EQUUS Foundation is the only charity in the United States that provides accreditation, and financial support to both ETS and EAS organizations on the basis of their equine welfare and business practices – recognizing the need to protect America’s horses at peril and the opportunity to partner with horses to improve the well-being of people while supporting responsible equine transitions.



The analysis is based on an in-depth review of 128 U.S. equine charities that earned the EQUUS Foundation’s Guardian designation during the 2025 review cycle and collectively care for more than 4,200 equines. Best practice areas are evaluated in equine care; equine census and residency, including intake, length of stay, outcomes; equine welfare policies and practices including mechanisms for lifetime care traceability; governance and organizational policies; and financial practices and sustainability.



Among the Guardian-designated charities reviewed, 51% operated EAS programs, 38% focused on ETS, 8% offered both, and 3% conducted outreach-only activities. A majority (54%) have operated for more than 20 years, and the organizations are located in 33 states and Puerto Rico, with the greatest concentration in the eastern United States.



“This is the only national analysis that evaluates equine charities operating under fundamentally different models while holding all organizations to the same rigorous standards for equine welfare, transparency, and accountability,” said Lynn Coakley, President of the EQUUS Foundation.



The hallmark of the Guardian review process is its rigorous verification protocol. All submissions are evaluated for accuracy and consistency, cross-checked against prior filings and public records, and verified through direct communication with each organization. Equine health and wellness practices are independently confirmed through correspondence with attending veterinarians.



“These review steps reflect our unwavering commitment to the highest standards of equine care and give donors confidence that their support is directed to organizations demonstrating excellence and integrity,” Coakley said.



The EQUUS Foundation’s Board of Directors determined that the depth and quality of the data warranted broader public release as an educational resource for the equine community and commissioned the study. The findings are presented in a streamlined, accessible format that allows readers to explore specific areas of interest in greater depth. This inaugural report represents a portion of the robust dataset collected through the Guardian review process, with additional reports planned later this year and, in the years, ahead.





How are equine charities ensuring the welfare of America’s horses?

View “EQUUS Foundation Best Practices 2025” at equusfoundation.org/research/study

Learn more about the EQUUS Foundation at equusfoundation.org

ABOUT EQUUS FOUNDATION: The EQUUS Foundation, a 501(c)(3) public charity established in 2002, is the only national animal welfare charity and accrediting body in the United States that is 100% dedicated to equine welfare and with the dual mission to protect America’s horses from peril and strengthen the bond between people and horses. Donations are tax-deductible to the full extent of the law. Contact the EQUUS Foundation, Inc., at 168 Long Lots Road, Westport, CT 06880, Tele: (203) 259-1550, E-Mail: mail@equusfoundation.org. Visit: equusfoundation.org.

View release and photos here

Media Contact: Lynn Coakley

mail@equusfoundation.org

203-259-1550