EQUUS Foundation Appoints Dr. Karin Bump as Chief Operating Officer

The EQUUS Foundation, the only national animal welfare charity and accrediting body in the United States that is 100% dedicated to equine welfare with the dual mission to protect America’s horses from peril and strengthen the bond between people and horses, is proud to announce the appointment of Dr. Karin Bump as its new Chief Operating Officer (COO).



“We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Karin Bump to the EQUUS Foundation,” said Jenny Belknap Kees, Chair of the EQUUS Foundation. “Her deep expertise, visionary leadership, and lifelong commitment to the wellbeing of horses make her an extraordinary addition to our team. As we continue to grow our programs and partnerships, her strategic insight will be invaluable.”



Dr. Bump brings more than three decades of distinguished leadership, scholarship, and advocacy within the equine industry. A nationally recognized educator and industry innovator, she has dedicated her career to elevating equine welfare, expanding educational pathways, and strengthening the infrastructure of the equine sector. Her appointment marks a significant milestone in the EQUUS Foundation’s continued growth and impact.



Dr. Bump is widely known for her pioneering work in equine higher education, including cofounding the National Association of Equine Affiliated Academics (NAEAA), the Equine Education Network (EEN), and the SaddleUpNY! initiative. Her career has been defined by building bridges between academia, industry, and nonprofit sectors to create sustainable, horse-centered solutions.



“I am honored to join the EQUUS Foundation,” said Dr. Karin Bump. “The organization’s unwavering commitment to equine welfare – and to the profound ways relationships with horses transform lives – aligns deeply with my values and professional mission. I look forward to working with Lynn Coakley, EQUUS Foundation Founder and President, and the EQUUS Foundation team, to expand access to high-quality equine transition and equine assisted services facilities, grounded in compassion, respect, and operational transparency.”



As Chief Operating Officer, Dr. Bump will oversee organizational operations, strategic program development, and partnership expansion. Her leadership will advance the EQUUS Foundation’s mission to protect America’s horses from abuse, neglect, and unnecessary risk, while championing the positive impact horses have on individuals and communities, and through grants, research, advocacy, and innovative programs, achieve economical, productive performance, forward-looking programming, and constructive growth of the foundation.

Learn more about us at equusfoundation.org

ABOUT EQUUS FOUNDATION: The EQUUS Foundation, a 501(c)(3) public charity established in 2002, is the only national animal welfare charity and accrediting body in the United States that is 100% dedicated to equine welfare and with the dual mission to protect America’s horses from peril and strengthen the bond between people and horses. Donations are tax-deductible to the full extent of the law. Contact the EQUUS Foundation, Inc., at 168 Long Lots Road, Westport, CT 06880, Tele: (203) 259-1550, E-Mail: mail@equusfoundation.org. Visit: Visit equusfoundation.org.

View release and photos here

Media Contact: Lynn Coakley

mail@equusfoundation.org

203-259-1550