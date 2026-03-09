EQUUS Foundation Honors Brianne Goutal-Marteau as 2026 Spirit Award Recipient

Despite sudden high winds and rain, the equestrian community gathered for the EQUUS Foundation’s 2026 Spirit Award Reception at the Wanderers Club, in Wellington, Florida, on February 22 to celebrate horses and the people dedicated to their welfare.

Originally planned for the outdoor terrace, the event was quickly relocated indoors with the help of volunteers, staff, and venue partners, in the hour prior to the start of the event—ensuring an evening that reflected the resilience and teamwork that defines the horse community.

Guests filled the ballroom with energy and enthusiasm, representing a broad cross-section of the equestrian world, including riders, trainers, horse owners, horse lovers, media professionals, artists, and photographers.

The evening honored internationally respected rider and trainer Brianne Goutal-Marteau as the 2026 recipient of the EQUUS Foundation Spirit Award. The award recognizes equestrians who elevate the image and desirability of horses.

Presenting the award, EQUUS Foundation Founder and President Lynn Coakley shared a quote made by Goutal – “You can’t force a 1500-pound animal to do what you want, you have to ﬁnd a way to ask! When the horse wants to perform for you, you’ve hit the jackpot.”

Coakley continued, “Brianne’s passion for horses and their well-being and welfare has been steadfast and constant — joining select equine welfare organizations like the EQUUS Foundation as an EQUUStar to speak out for horses that need a voice and using her high-proﬁle status to take a stand against equine cruelty and neglect. Throughout her career, Brianne has remained grounded in her love for horses and the values of horsemanship. She leads by example—giving her time, encouragement, and voice to support both the sport and the welfare of horses.”

The event also provided the opportunity for the EQUUS Foundation to share its goals and accomplishments with the guests, who by their presence, are helping to provide a lifeline to the many horses that still fall through the cracks every year when transitioning to new homes or careers.

Valerie Angeli, Vice President of Engagement, spoke about the collective power of the equestrian community to create meaningful change. Dr. Karin Bump, the Foundation’s newly appointed Chief Operating Officer, said, “Horses have shaped our history, our communities, and our lives in countless ways. The EQUUS Foundation exists to ensure that the horses who give so much to us are protected, valued, and cared for throughout their lives. And because of the support of donors and partners like you — our work is making a measurable difference.”

Guests had the opportunity to make pledges to support America’s horses and to help raise funds at the “Sip and Shop” showcasing services and products from EQUUS Foundation Gift Sponsors: EquiParent, Jim Dratfield’s Petography, Waverly Stroh Fine Equestrian Art, Cugini Wine, and The Mixed Bag, with proceeds benefiting the EQUUS Foundation.

The evening was a powerful reminder of the passion, generosity, and shared purpose that unite the equestrian community.

Please consider making a gift today here

Lend Us Your Voice! Sign up as a #HorseProtector here

SAVE THE DATE! Sunday, February 21 2027

The EQUUS Foundation wishes to express its gratitude to the individuals and organizations that are supporting our mission.

PATRONS AND FRIENDS

Jenny Belknap and Tim Kees

William R. Harris, Jr.

Catherine and Steven Herman, MD

Tina and Bob Hinckley

Caroline Moran

Margaret Hurst O’Neill

Louise Riggio and Stephanie Bulger

Jill Tauber

EVENT COMMITTEE

Catherine Herman, Chair

Beth Behrs

Georgina Bloomberg

Stephanie Bulger

Shanette Cohen

Clementine Goutal

Alex Hamer

Natalie Jackson

Serena Marron

Jill Rappaport

Hannah Selleck

Jessica Springsteen

VOLUNTEERS

The Bentz Family (Abbi, Steve and Evan)

Marlee Buccilli (Photographer)

Abigail Lopez

Victoria Lopez

Hilary Taylor

SPONSORS

Ariat International

Cugini Wine

Jim Dratfield’s Petography

EquiParent

The Mixed Bag

Split Rock Jumping Tour, LLC

Weatherly Stroh

Taylor Harris Insurance Services

MEDIA PARTNERS

EQUUS Television

Equestrian Living

ABOUT EQUUS FOUNDATION: The EQUUS Foundation, a 501(c)(3) public charity established in 2002, is the only national animal welfare charity and accrediting body in the United States that is 100% dedicated to equine welfare and with the dual mission to protect America’s horses from peril and strengthen the bond between people and horses. Donations are tax-deductible to the full extent of the law. Contact the EQUUS Foundation, Inc., at 168 Long Lots Road, Westport, CT 06880, Tele: (203) 259-1550, E-Mail: mail@equusfoundation.org. Visit equusfoundation.org.

