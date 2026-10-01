FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

October 1, 2026

View release and photos here

Contact: Dr. Karin Bump

dr.kbump@equusfoundation.org

203-259-1550

EQUUS Foundation Humanitarian Award Nominations Open

Nominations are now being accepted for the EQUUS Foundation’s highest honor. The EQUUS Foundation Humanitarian Award was established to celebrate the humanitarian achievements made by members of the equine community.

From improving the health and welfare of the horse, to promoting and expanding the general public’s appreciation and respect of the diverse role of horses, the recipient of this award will be an individual or group of individuals who has devoted considerable personal time to making the quality of life of our equine partners paramount.



The 2026 Humanitarian Award will be presented at the Pegasus Awards Dinner on Thursday, January 14, 2027, during the US Equestrian Annual Meeting in Lexington, Kentucky. The Humanitarian Award recipient will have the opportunity to select an equine charity on the Foundation’s Equine Welfare Network to receive a $5,000 grant from the EQUUS Foundation.





Submit a nomination here

Submission Deadline: November 1, 2026



ABOUT EQUUS FOUNDATION: The EQUUS Foundation, a 501(c)(3) public charity established in 2002, is the only national animal welfare charity and accrediting body in the United States that is 100% dedicated to equine welfare and with the dual mission to protect America’s horses from peril and strengthen the bond between people and horses. Donations are tax-deductible to the full extent of the law. Contact the EQUUS Foundation, Inc., at 168 Long Lots Road, Westport, CT 06880, Tele: (203) 259-1550, E-Mail: mail@equusfoundation.org. Visit equusfoundation.org.

ABOUT UNITED STATES EQUESTRIAN FEDERATION: Established in 1917, the United States Equestrian Federation (USEF), the governing body of equestrian sport in the United States, is dedicated bringing the joy of horse sports to as many people as possible. Learn more about the USEF at usequestrian.org.