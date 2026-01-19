EQUUS Foundation Humanitarian Award Presented to Keith Dane

Keith Dane received the EQUUS Foundation Humanitarian Award at the Pegasus Awards Dinner on January 15, 2026, during the US Equestrian Federation (USEF) Annual Meeting in Louisville, Kentucky. The EQUUS Foundation and USEF established the Humanitarian Award in 2009 to honor a member of the equestrian world who has devoted considerable personal time to making the quality of life of our equine partners paramount.

For nearly two decades, Dane was the senior director of equine protection at Humane World for Animals (formerly known as the Humane Society of the United States). In this role, he led his team in developing a wide range of resources, programs, and campaigns designed to educate horse owners, promote responsible ownership, and raise awareness of threats to the welfare of domestic equines.

Among his accomplishments, Dane led numerous initiatives aimed at protecting horses, including developing programs to reduce the number of horses sent to slaughter, launching a national campaign to end horse soring, and creating campaigns to protect racehorses.

Widely regarded as a mentor, teacher, and sounding board, Dane has devoted his life to the protection and promotion of equines, with a particular focus on the Tennessee Walking Horse.

Over the years, he has worn many hats within the equine community, including owner, breeder, amateur trainer, exhibitor, and judge in gaited breeds. He is a licensed official with USEF, the Paso Fino Horse Association, and the Independent Judges Association.

Prior to his joining Humane World for Animals, he was instrumental in the formation of the International Plantation Walking Horse Association, which protects natural flat-shod Tennessee Walking Horses, and the Friends of Sound Horses, which supports welfare standards for gaited horses, sanctions shows, and provides a judging program.

Dane also served as the Maryland State Director of Tennessee Walking Horses Breeders and Exhibitors Association, working to end horse soring and promote sound, naturally gaited horses.

Dane has also actively engaged with the broader equestrian community by presenting at major equestrian events, including the annual meetings of the American Association of Equine Practitioners (AAEP), the American Horse Council, American Horse Publications, and the US Equestrian Federation.

A respected horseman, Dane has consistently provided thoughtful insight into the equine industry and played a critical role in identifying and addressing cases where horses were in need of protection.

In presenting the award to Dane, EQUUS Foundation President, Lynn Coakley. said, “Dane has consistently demonstrated his commitment to collaboration, education, and the advancement of horse welfare. We are honored to award a $5,000 grant in Keith’s name to the Kentucky Equine Adoption Center based in Lexington, Kentucky.”

In accepting the award, Dane said, “I am extremely grateful and honored to receive this prestigious award recognizing my contributions to the improvement of horse welfare in the U.S. The progress and achievements in which I have been involved could not have been possible without the support and collaboration of my colleagues at Humane World for Animals, fellow organizations in the animal protection movement and the many individual equine advocates in the fight to end horse soring, slaughter and to increase protections for race horses.”

Dane continued, “Since I was a young teen I’ve experienced the joy of riding – on the trail and in the show ring. I’ve had the joy of breeding and raising foals and readying them for competition. I’ve loved judging and rewarding thousands of naturally talented horses in the gaited horse world.”

“But perhaps my greatest joy with horses has been in seeing the changing attitudes about our roles and responsibilities with horses and the progress that is being made in stamping out the issues that detract from our sport’s reputation as a wholesome and humane partnership with our equine athletes. I urge us all to always put the horse first, everywhere – not just in raising, training and competition but in after care and end of life decisions.”

Currently, Dane resides in Hawaii and serves as a consultant for Humane World for Animals to focus on ending horse soring.

ABOUT EQUUS FOUNDATION: The EQUUS Foundation, a 501(c)(3) public charity established in 2002, is the only national animal welfare charity and accrediting body in the United States that is 100% dedicated to equine welfare and with the dual mission to protect America's horses from peril and strengthen the bond between people and horses.

