EQUUS Foundation Partners with Horse Shows to Inspire Advocacy for Horse Welfare

The EQUUS Foundation is thrilled to partner with horse shows nationwide to help inspire advocacy for horse welfare by promoting the EQUUS Foundation “From One Horse To Another” campaign and encouraging horse lovers to lend their name as #HorseProtectors.

Old Salem Farm Spring Horse Shows

May 6-11 and May 13-18 – North Salem, NY

Congratulations on a successful spring show!

Traverse City Horse Shows

Traverse City Spring Horse Show, June 4-29

Great Lake Equestrian Festival, July 2-August 10

Traverse City Tournament of Champions, September 3-21

Williamsburg, MI

Fairfield June Horse Show

June 17-21, 2025 – Westport, CT

Hampton Classic Horse Show

August 24-31 Bridgehampton, NY

USEF Pony Finals

August 5-10, 2025 – Lexington, KY

Washington International Horse Show

October 20-26 – Upper Marlboro, MD

We welcome horse show organizers to contact us

at mail@equusfoundation.org for more information.

Old Salem Kicked off EQUUS Foundation’s 2025 Horse Show Partnerships at its Spring Horse Show in May

Spring just wouldn’t be the same without the annual participation of the EQUUS Foundation at the beautiful Old Salem Spring Horse Show in North Salem, New York and the opportunity to meet horse-loving visitors and inspire them to become horse protectors!

This year, the Foundation provided crafts and activities sponsored by Fairfield Equine Associates on Saturday and Sunday, May 17-18. The Rider’s Closet Donation Trunk was also on hand throughout the two-week show to accept donations of new and lightly used riding attire. The Rider’s Closet provides riding apparel to individual riders in need, scholastic riding programs, pony clubs, equestrian camp programs and equine charities. Founded in 2006 by Georgina Bloomberg, The Rider’s Closet merged with the EQUUS Foundation in 2019. All donations are 100% tax-deductible!

The EQUUS Foundation was joined by its Mentor charity, Rising Starr Horse Rescue based in Wilton, Connecticut, and their adorable, rescued miniature horse Ambassadors.



Family Day visitors had the opportunity to make friendship bracelets, decorate horseshoes and create clay models of their favorite 4-legged friends. Family Day visitors also enjoyed free, delicious, customized cookies thanks to long-standing EQUUS Foundation Corporate Partner, Fairfield Equine Associates.

SAVE THE DATES!

Family Fun Day at Fairfield – Saturday, June 21

Hampton Classic Horse Show Adoption Day – Monday, August 25

Learn more about us here

Lend Us Your Voice! Sign up as a #HorseProtector here

Sign up your horse as an Equine Ambassador here

ABOUT EQUUS FOUNDATION: The EQUUS Foundation, a 501(c)(3) public charity established in 2002, is the only national animal welfare charity and accrediting body in the United States that is 100% dedicated to equine welfare and with the dual mission to protect America’s horses from peril and strengthen the bond between people and horses. Donations are tax-deductible to the full extent of the law. Contact the EQUUS Foundation, Inc., at 168 Long Lots Road, Westport, CT 06880, Tele: (203) 259-1550, E-Mail: mail@equusfoundation.org. Visit equusfoundation.org.

