FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

September 15, 2026

View release and photos here

Contact: Dr. Karin Bump

dr.kbump@equusfoundation.org

203-259-1550

EQUUS Foundation To Award $65,000 in Scholarships to Support the Future of the Equine Industry

The EQUUS Foundation will be awarding $65,000 in scholarships in 2026 to the next generation of equine professionals. Scholarships are available to junior- and senior-level undergraduate and graduate students pursuing equine studies at institutions listed in the EQUUS Foundation’s Equine Education Network, a network connecting students with colleges and universities offering equine science and management programs.

“We are proud to support students who are furthering their education and preparing for careers with horses,” said Lynn Coakley, EQUUS Foundation President. “Scholarships can help students move closer to their goals, and we are especially grateful to our Education Partners whose generosity makes this program possible.”

The EQUUS Foundation is the only national animal welfare charity and accrediting body in the United States dedicated exclusively to the dual mission of protecting America’s horses and strengthening the bond between horses and people. Through its programs and partnerships, the Foundation works to advance equine welfare and support the people and organizations working to make a difference for horses.

“Education is one of the most important ways we can strengthen the future of protecting horses and the people who work with them,” said Dr. Karin Bump, EQUUS Foundation Chief Operating Officer. “By expanding opportunities, we want students to see the equine industry as a place where they can build rewarding careers, strengthen that bond in multiple fields, and help shape its future, whether their work takes them into equine care, veterinary medicine, education, business, equine-assisted services, sport, or other areas.”

Scholarship applications are open now through October 15. Eligible junior- and senior-level undergraduate and graduate students enrolled in qualifying equine studies programs are encouraged to apply.

The following scholarships will be awarded in 2026. Applicants must have a GPA of 3.0 or above and will be required to submit their most current grade transcript. Recipients will be required to provide a proof of enrollment displaying that the recipient has at least one semester remaining after January 1.

Samantha “Sam” Calzone Memorial Scholarship: The $2,500 scholarship is reserved for a junior or senior level undergraduate student or graduate level student enrolled in equine studies programs at institutions of higher learning listed on the EQUUS Foundation’s Equine Education Network who is a current member of the Intercollegiate Horse Shows Association (IHSA).

EQUUS Foundation Equine Studies Scholarship: The EQUUS Foundation will award $60,000 in 2026 for scholarships ranging from $1,000 to $2,500 for junior and senior level undergraduate and graduate level students enrolled in equine studies programs at institutions of higher learning listed on the EQUUS Foundation’s Equine Education Network, at least one of which will be reserved for a student who is also a current member of the Intercollegiate Horse Shows Association (IHSA).

Hilltop Bio Veterinary Scholarship: The $2,500 Hilltop Bio Veterinary Scholarship is reserved for a student enrolled in a veterinary college or university listed on the EQUUS Foundation’s Equine Education Network. Priority will be given to a student at Texas Tech University Veterinary School.

“Our vision is to continue growing this program so that more students can pursue the education they want and need to build careers with horses,” said Coakley. “The EQUUS Foundation welcomes individuals, foundations, and organizations to join our Education Partners – Dr. Jenn Gates Nassar and Nayel Nassar, the Family of Samantha Calzone, Hilltop Bio, and the Intercollegiate Horse Shows Association (IHSA) – to expand the scholarship program through named scholarship opportunities.” Contact us at mail@equusfoundation.org if you are interested in sponsoring a named Equine Studies Scholarship and joining the EQUUS Foundation as an Educational Partner.

Apply Now at equusfoundation.org/scholarships

Deadline: October 15, 2026



ABOUT EQUUS FOUNDATION: The EQUUS Foundation, a 501(c)(3) public charity established in 2002, is the only national animal welfare charity and accrediting body in the United States that is 100% dedicated to equine welfare and with the dual mission to protect America’s horses from peril and strengthen the bond between people and horses. Donations are tax-deductible to the full extent of the law. Contact the EQUUS Foundation, Inc., at 168 Long Lots Road, Westport, CT 06880, Tele: (203) 259-1550, E-Mail: mail@equusfoundation.org. Visit equusfoundation.org.