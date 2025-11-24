EQUUS Foundation To Honor Brianne Goutal-Marteau on February 22 in Wellington

The EQUUS Foundation Spirit Award honors equestrians who have significantly elevated the image and desirability of horses. Brianne Goutal-Marteau has been selected to receive the EQUUS Foundation Spirit Award in 2026.

Brianne made her mark as a junior rider, culminating with her winning all four equitation finals in 2004 – a feat that still only she has accomplished. Brianne not only continues to win major show jumping events, she also dedicates her time to coaching and inspiring countless horse lovers of all ages to become involved in equestrian sport and the welfare of horses. Brianne’s unique passion, compassion and relatability make her an extremely sought after trainer and rider who leads by example in her deep love of the horse and equestrian sport.

When asked what makes her an incredible rider, Brianne said, “I’m not sure I am an incredible rider but what I do know is that I’m a compassionate one. My belief is that if horses are happy and feel safe with their rider, their performance improves. You know the saying, “happy cows make good milk”. You can’t force a 1500-pound animal to do what you want, you have to find a way to ask! When the horse wants to perform for you, you’ve hit the jackpot.”

“I had the great pleasure of first meeting Brianne when she was competing on ponies. It was crystal clear then that she was going to have great success as an equestrian. I know I can speak for everyone who knows Brianne that she is always giving back much more than she receives in all facets of her life,” said Lynn Coakley, EQUUS Foundation President. “We hope that the equestrian community will join us to honor her.”

EQUUS FOUNDATION SPIRIT AWARD RECEPTION FAST FACTS

• Sunday, February 22, 2026 – 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm

• Buffet-style Hearty Hors d’oeuvres, Open Bar, DJ

• Casual Chic Attire

• Wanderers Club Terrace, 1900 Aero Club Drive, Wellington, FL 33414

PATRONS: $5,000 to include special recognition and reserved seating for eight

FRIENDS: $2,500 to include special recognition and reserved seating for six

FANS: $1,500 to include special recognition and reserved seating for four

INDIVIDUALS: $150 per person

Attendance is limited.

RSVP: equusfoundation.org/spirit

(Download RSVP here)

ABOUT EQUUS FOUNDATION: The EQUUS Foundation, a 501(c)(3) public charity established in 2002, is the only national animal welfare charity and accrediting body in the United States that is 100% dedicated to equine welfare and with the dual mission to protect America’s horses from peril and strengthen the bond between people and horses. Donations are tax-deductible to the full extent of the law. Contact the EQUUS Foundation, Inc., at 168 Long Lots Road, Westport, CT 06880, Tele: (203) 259-1550, E-Mail: mail@equusfoundation.org. Visit: Visit equusfoundation.org.

View release and photos here



Media Contact: Lynn Coakley

mail@equusfoundation.org

203-259-1550