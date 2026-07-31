EQUUS Radio Network Debuts “The HorseGrooms Podcast” with Dinette Neuteboom Beginning August 1, 2026

New Podcast Hosted by HorseGrooms Founder Dinette Neuteboom Celebrates the People, Practices, and Passion Behind Exceptional Horse Care

Wellington, FL (July 31, 2026) – EQUUS Radio Network is excited to announce the debut of The HorseGrooms Podcast, Presented by Horcery, premiering worldwide on August 1, 2026, as part of the network’s growing lineup of equestrian-focused audio programming. Hosted by Dinette Neuteboom, founder of HorseGrooms, the podcast explores the world of horse care, horsemanship, and the dedicated people who work behind the scenes to ensure the health, happiness, and performance of horses every day.

“The HorseGrooms Podcast shines a spotlight on the often often unsung professionals whose knowledge, dedication, and passion are essential to the success and welfare of horses around the world,” said John Barlett, CEO of EQUUS Television Network and EQUUS Radio Network. “We’re excited to welcome Dinette and the HorseGrooms community to the EQUUS family and provide a platform where these important stories, insights, and educational discussions can reach a global audience.” Get a preview of the first episode with Sue Schlegel, the well respected longtime groom of John & Beezie Madden HERE: https://equustn.lightcast.com/ player/57562/830725

Each episode will feature engaging conversations with professional grooms, barn managers, veterinarians, farriers, riders, trainers, horse owners, researchers, and industry leaders who share a common commitment to excellence in horse care and horsemanship.

“At HorseGrooms, our mission has always been to support the people who dedicate their lives to caring for horses,” said Dinette Neuteboom, Founder of HorseGrooms and host of The HorseGrooms Podcast. “This podcast gives a voice to the grooms, caretakers, and equine professionals whose knowledge, commitment, and passion are at the heart of every successful horse program. Through meaningful conversations with industry experts and horsemen from around the world, we hope to educate, inspire, and strengthen our community while promoting the highest standards of horse care and horsemanship.”

“We also want listeners to gain a deeper appreciation for the incredible people working behind the scenes every day,” Neuteboom added. “Whether you’re a groom, rider, trainer, veterinarian, horse owner, or simply someone who loves horses, these stories and shared experiences remind us that great horse care is the foundation of everything we do.”

From daily horse care and stable management to traveling, horse welfare, employment, mental health, career development, innovative products, new research, and best practices, The HorseGrooms Podcast covers the issues that matter most to the people who care for horses, elevate horse welfare and strenghten the grooming profession every day.

While rooted in the grooming community, the podcast is designed for anyone who believes that great horsemanship begins with great horse care. Whether you’re a groom, rider, trainer, veterinarian, horse owner, student, or lifelong horse lover, the series offers valuable insights and inspiring conversations that deepen appreciation for the people and practices that make exceptional horse care possible.

HorseGrooms has become one of the equestrian industry’s leading platforms for resources, education, and support created by grooms, for grooms. Its mission extends beyond providing information by fostering a global community dedicated to preserving horsemanship, advancing professional grooming, and helping equine caretakers build sustainable, healthy, and rewarding careers.

Listen Each Week Beginning August 1

The HorseGrooms Podcast, Presented by Horcery, will be available worldwide beginning August 1, 2026, through the EQUUS Radio Network and on all major podcast platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeartRadio, Amazon Music, Audible, YouTube Music, Pandora, TuneIn, Podbean, Podchaser, Overcast, CastBox, and other leading podcast directories.

Listeners can also access the podcast through the EQUUS Television Network mobile applications for iOS and Android devices, as well as through the EQUUS Television Network ecosphere via the online platform, TV Apps, and websites at www.equustelevision.net

For podcast updates, episode releases, educational resources, and community information, visit HorseGrooms at www.horsegrooms.com and follow HorseGrooms and EQUUS Radio Network on social media.

Because great horse care deserves a voice.

About HorseGrooms

HorseGrooms is a global platform of resources, education, and support for grooms, created by grooms. Dedicated to preserving horsemanship, advancing the grooming profession, and improving horse welfare, HorseGrooms provides educational content, community engagement, professional development opportunities, and practical resources that help equine caretakers thrive throughout their careers. Through education, mentorship, and community-building, HorseGrooms is helping shape the future of horse care around the world. Learn more at www.HorseGrooms.com

The EQUUS Experience: Always On, Always Free

EQUUS Television Network is the world’s premier destination for equestrian lifestyle television and digital media, delivering high-quality programming focused on horses and the people who love them. Available worldwide SUBSCRIPTION FREE across major Smart TV and streaming platforms including Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku, LG, Samsung, Android TV, and Google TV, PLUS the all new EQUUS Radio Network, available 24/7 on Spotify, iHeart Radio, YouTube Music, Amazon Music, Pandora, Audible, TuneIN, PodChaser, Cast Box, PodBean, and wherever you get your favorite podcasts!

The EQUUS Television Network is available worldwide with no subscription fees, no data collection, and no interruptions—just around-the-clock coverage of everything horse lovers care about!

Media and Press Contact: Diana De Rosa

diana@equustelevision.net

516-848-4867 (Mobile)

Business Development Contact: John Barlett

jbarlett@equustelevision.net.

800.358.2179 (Office) or 561.577.2966 (Mobile)

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