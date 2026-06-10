EQUUS RADIO NETWORK INTRODUCES SPONSOR SUPPORT PROGRAM TO HELP EQUINE PODCAST PRODUCERS MONETIZE THEIR CONTENT

New Initiative Provides Production, Promotion, Distribution and Sponsorship Resources for Horse Industry Podcasters Worldwide

WELLINGTON, FL (6.11.2026) — EQUUS Radio Network, the premier global audio platform dedicated to the horse industry, today announced the launch of its new Sponsor Support Program, designed specifically to help equine podcast producers generate revenue, attract sponsors, and expand their audience through the power of the EQUUS media ecosystem.

As the equine podcast landscape continues to grow, many content creators face challenges in securing sponsorships, producing professional advertising, and reaching new listeners. The EQUUS Radio Network Sponsor Support Program addresses these challenges by providing podcast hosts with a comprehensive monetization and promotional package. Learn more and see promo example HERE:

The annual program includes pre- and post-production support, creation of up to four custom sponsor advertising campaigns per year, social media distribution, audio promotion across the EQUUS Radio Network, television promotion on EQUUS Television Network, and opportunities to participate alongside EQUUS at major national equestrian events.

Participating podcasts benefit from worldwide distribution across leading podcast platforms including Amazon Music, YouTube Music, Spotify, iHeartRadio, Audible, Podbean, Overcast, Podchaser, and other major podcast destinations where horse enthusiasts consume content every day.

Podcast producers can provide advertising creative from their sponsors or have EQUUS professionally produce custom commercials designed to maximize sponsor engagement and revenue opportunities.

“Many outstanding equine podcasts are created by passionate industry professionals who have tremendous knowledge to share, but often lack the resources and infrastructure needed to monetize their content effectively,” said John Barlett, CEO of EQUUS Television Network and EQUUS Radio Network.

“After more than 40 years in the broadcast and media business, I’ve learned that great content deserves great support. Our new Sponsor Support Program gives podcast producers access to professional production resources, sponsor development assistance, promotional opportunities, and global distribution that would otherwise be difficult and expensive to achieve independently.”

“Our goal is simple: help equine podcasters build sustainable, revenue-generating programs while expanding their reach throughout the horse industry. We want creators to focus on producing great content while EQUUS helps them grow their audience and monetize their broadcasts.”

A COMPLETE PODCAST GROWTH SOLUTION

The EQUUS Radio Network Sponsor Support Program allows podcast producers to maintain their unique voice and editorial direction while leveraging the marketing, advertising, and distribution capabilities of the EQUUS media network. In addition to podcast promotion, participating producers gain exposure through EQUUS Television Network, available subscription-free worldwide on major Smart TV platforms, web streaming, and mobile devices, and via large Middle Eastern distribution with BUZZER Sports.

The EQUUS Radio Network delivers coverage of the most important horse-related subjects & events from across the United States and around the globe, providing an ideal platform for promoting new equine podcasts and their sponsors.

“There has never been a better time for equine content creators to build audiences and create meaningful sponsorship opportunities,” added Barlett. “This program provides a turnkey solution that helps horse industry experts transform their passion into a sustainable media business.”

GET STARTED TODAY

Equine podcast producers interested in learning more about the EQUUS Radio Network Sponsor Support Program can contact EQUUS to customize a package designed to reach their target audience and revenue goals. Learn More HERE:

CONTACT: EQUUS Television Network



Media and Press Contact: Diana De Rosa

diana@equustelevision.net

516-848-4867 (Mobile)



Business Development Contact: John Barlett

jbarlett@equustelevision.net

800.358.2179 (Office) or 561.577.2966 (Mobile)

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﻿ Visit EQUUS Television Network on the Web

Download the EQUUS Mobile App:

Apple Devices: https://equusiphone.link/app

Android Devices: https://equusandroid.link/xuc

ABOUT EQUUS RADIO NETWORK

EQUUS Radio Network is a division of EQUUS Television Network and provides subscription-free global distribution of equine-focused podcasts across the world’s leading audio platforms. Programming covers all aspects of the horse industry, including horse health, training, competition, breeding, western sports, thoroughbred racing, polo, equestrian lifestyle, business, and equestrian sport.

Through strategic distribution, marketing, promotion, and sponsorship support, EQUUS Radio Network connects equine content creators with horse enthusiasts around the world.

“Where Horse People Listen.”

Media Contact:

Diana De Rosa

diana@equustelevision.net

516-848-4867 (Mobile)