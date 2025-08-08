EQUUS Radio Network Launches “In The Zone” with Ian Robb and Dancin’ Pete Rodda

Wellington, Fl — [August 8, 2025] — The EQUUS Radio Network is proud to announce the launch of a compelling new podcast: “In The Zone” with Ian Robb and Dancin’ Pete Rodda, a bold new podcast tackling the mental game behind peak performance in Equestrian Sports and beyond. This dynamic duo brings listeners an inside look at the world of sports psychology and the mindset it takes to thrive—not just in the ring, but in life.

Each episode of In The Zone explores the mental strategies, emotional resilience, and holistic practices that athletes and coaches use to excel under pressure. With a focus on equestrian sports, but lessons that apply across disciplines, this podcast is a must-listen for riders, athletes, coaches, and anyone striving for personal excellence.

“Elite performance isn’t about talent—it’s about training your mind and body to show up when it counts. I coach athletes to recover like pros and compete like champions.” says Ian Robb, Recovery Expert & Mindset Coach, BEMER Independent Distributor & #1 in Equine Sales Globally- WEC Ocala Sponsor

“This is the podcast where riders, athletes, and coaches unlock the mindset it takes to perform under pressure and recover like a pro,” says Complimentary Horsemanship founder & co-host Dancin’ Pete Rodda. “It’s about building a purpose-driven approach to horsemanship—and life.”

Whether you’re competing at the highest levels or simply trying to improve your game, In The Zone offers insights on everything from focus and mental toughness to teamwork, healing, and the pursuit of wellness for both human and animal athletes.

Where to Listen

In The Zone is available now on the all-new EQUUS Radio Network, streaming on the EQUUS Television Mobile App & all major podcast platforms including:

Spotify

iHeart Radio

Amazon Music

Apple Podcasts

YouTube Music

Podbean

About EQUUS Television Network

EQUUS Television Network delivers subscription-free equine lifestyle and sports programming to a global audience. Available on Amazon Fire, ROKU, Apple TV, Android TV, STIRR, Dingo TV, and online at www.equustelevision.net, EQUUS is the premier destination for equestrian content.

Download the EQUUS App Free on Your Device:

Get In The Zone — and stay there. Tune in this weekend & Join Ian Robb and Dancin’ Pete Rodda for weekly episodes that educate, inspire, and challenge you to level up your mindset—on and off the horse.

Media Inquiries:

EQUUS Television Network

www.equustelevision.net

info@equustelevision.net

800.358.2179

Business Development Contact:

Patrick Trowbridge

patricktrow@equustelevision.com

818.219.0415

Editorial & Talent Contact:

Diana De Rosa

diana@equustelevision.net

516.848.4867