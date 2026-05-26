EQUUS Radio Network Proudly Introduces “Ride Recoded: A Mind Diva Series” with Certified Hypnotherapist Jessica Makris

For Immediate Release:

Wellington, FL – EQUUS Radio Network is excited to announce the launch of an inspiring new podcast series, Ride Recoded: A Mind Diva Series, hosted by renowned Certified Hypnotherapist and Consciousness Coach Jessica Makris.

Designed for equestrians seeking to elevate both their riding and their lives, Ride Recoded explores the powerful connection between mindset, performance, and personal transformation. The series focuses on helping riders understand how subconscious programming influences thoughts, emotions, behaviors, and ultimately performance with their horses. Tune into the inaugural episode HERE: https://equustn.lightcast.com/player/57562/813742

“Success with horses begins in the mind,” said John Barlett, CEO of EQUUS Television Network and EQUUS Radio Network. “Jessica Makris offers an entirely fresh perspective for equestrians who want to improve confidence, deepen their connection with their horses, and unlock their highest potential. Ride Recoded is exactly the kind of empowering, educational content that aligns with the EQUUS mission.”

Through engaging conversations, actionable strategies, and transformational insights, listeners will discover how to:

Reprogram limiting beliefs and mental roadblocks

Improve confidence and competitive performance

Better understand the subconscious mind’s impact on riding

Strengthen horse-and-rider communication through emotional alignment

Create new habits, behaviors, and thought patterns for success

“True transformation happens when you learn to work with your mind instead of against it,” says Jessica Makris. “Ride Recoded is about helping riders consciously create the reality they want—with themselves and with their horses.”

The new series joins the growing lineup of equestrian-focused podcasts available on the EQUUS Radio Network, now distributed globally across major podcast platforms including Spotify, Apple Podcasts, iHeartRadio, Amazon Music, Audible, Pandora, Podbean, TuneIn, CastBox, YouTube Music, Podchaser and more.

Listeners can tune in to Ride Recoded: A Mind Diva Series beginning immediately on EQUUS Radio Network platforms worldwide.

For podcast distribution, sponsorship, or media inquiries, contact:

EQUUS Radio Network

Email: info@equustelevision.net

Web: www.equustelevision.net

Mobile Apps:

https://equusiphone.link/app

https://equusandroid.link/xuc

About EQUUS Radio Network

EQUUS Radio Network is the global audio destination for equestrian storytelling, education, interviews, and lifestyle programming. As an extension of the EQUUS Television Network, EQUUS Radio Network delivers premium equestrian podcast content to listeners worldwide across all major podcast platforms, connecting horse enthusiasts with compelling voices from every discipline of the equine world.

About Mind Diva

Mind Diva is a transformational coaching platform founded by Certified Hypnotherapist and Consciousness Coach Jessica Makris. With a special focus on the powerful connection between mindset, performance, and emotional alignment, Mind Diva helps equestrians and high performers alike learn how to work with their minds—not against them—to create greater confidence, clarity, connection, and success in every area of life. Learn more at www.theminddiva.com

EQUUS Television Network is the world’s premier destination for high-quality equestrian programming, available SUBSCRIPTION FREE worldwide on Smart TV platforms including Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku, LG, Samsung, Android TV, Google TV, and streaming 24/7 at www.equustelevision.net.

EQUUS Television Network

Media Contact:

Diana De Rosa

diana@equustelevision.net

516-848-4867 / 800.359.2179