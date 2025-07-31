EQUUS Television Introduces “The Woodshed with Cody Wood” on EQUUS Radio Network

Wellington, FL – July 31, 2025 — EQUUS Television is proud to announce the launch of The Woodshed with Cody Wood, an all-new podcast on the EQUUS Radio Network. Hosted by professional Rodeo and Bull Riding announcer Cody Wood, The Woodshed is a no-holds-barred journey into the heart of the western world—told by one of its most passionate and authentic voices.

Born and raised in a bull riding family in Colorado, Cody Wood has spent his life immersed in the cowboy way of life. From raising bucking bulls and leading cowboy-centered businesses to serving as Executive Director of the USTPA (United States Team Penning Association), Cody has dedicated his adult life to preserving and promoting western sports and culture.

Now, with The Woodshed, Cody brings listeners straight talk, raw stories, and unfiltered conversation from the arena, the ranch, and the road. The show features exclusive interviews with rodeo legends, rising stars in entertainment, stock contractors, and voices from across the western landscape. Cody will also bring great conversation and insight from all walks of life with a focus on the western sport lifestyle.

“I’ve always believed in celebrating the western way of life—what we do, how we live, and the values we stand for,” says Wood. “The Woodshed is about real stories from real cowboys, cowgirls, & people who have a unique story to tell about their journey. It’s not polished. It’s honest. And it’s exactly what our community deserves.”

In addition to his rodeo credentials, Cody has developed a proven track record of success across multiple industries over the last 23 years. He currently serves as an Aviation Sales Director and has worked with major national corporations for the last two decades in addition to his Pro Rodeo announcing duties.

The Woodshed with Cody Wood is available SUBSCRIPTION FREE worldwide on the EQUUS Radio Network through the EQUUS Television mobile app, and on all major platforms including Spotify, YouTube Music, iHeart Radio, Apple Podcasts, and Amazon Music.

Visit www.equustelevision.net to explore the full EQUUS Radio lineup and download the free mobile app to take western culture with you—anytime, anywhere.

“Cody Wood is the real deal,” says John Barlett, CEO of EQUUS Television Network. “He’s lived the life, done the work, and earned the respect of the cowboy community. With The Woodshed, he gives our audience something they can’t get anywhere else—unfiltered, unscripted, and unmistakably authentic”

