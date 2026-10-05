EQUUS Television Network Announces New Relationship with T.H.E. Equine Edge to Spotlight the Future of Equine Health and Wellbeing

Groundbreaking equine formulation company joins EQUUS Television in a new marketing initiative focused on innovation, education, and advancing horse health worldwide

WELLINGTON, FL — October 5, 2026 — EQUUS Television Network, the global subscription-free equestrian lifestyle television network, is proud to announce a new relationship with T.H.E. Equine Edge, a pioneering equine health and formulation company dedicated to advancing nutritional solutions designed to support the health, performance, recovery, and overall wellbeing of horses.

Through this new relationship, EQUUS Television will provide ongoing news, educational features, interviews, and informational updates examining the state-of-the-art and future of equine health formulation, bringing important conversations about nutrition, performance, recovery, and horse wellness to equestrians around the world.

T.H.E. Equine Edge, a division of Total Health Enhancement Corp., develops specialized equine formulations utilizing combinations of natural ingredients, vitamins, minerals, amino acids, herbs, and other nutritional components. Its product portfolio addresses a wide variety of equine needs, including performance, joint health, blood flow, recovery, nutritional deficiencies, muscle development, and general wellness. The company also incorporates its approach to the Nitric Oxide pathway in several of its formulations.

Taking Equine Health Information to a Global Audience

As part of the relationship, EQUUS Television will regularly spotlight developments from T.H.E. Equine Edge and explore some of the most important issues affecting horse health today across the EQUUS Television & Radio Network ecosphere, social media and event coverage. Learn more HERE: https://equustn.lightcast.com/player/57552/835997

Programming will include conversations surrounding:

· Advances in equine nutritional formulation and supplementation;

· Performance, stamina, strength, and recovery;

· Blood flow and the role of nutritional support in the equine athlete;

· Joint, muscle, digestive, immune, and overall wellness support;

· Individualized and customized approaches to equine nutrition;

· Emerging research, technologies, and philosophies influencing the future of horse health;

· The evolving responsibility of owners, trainers, veterinarians, and equine professionals in supporting long-term equine wellbeing.

EQUUS Television will feature the Owner, CEO & Formulator Bob Fogli of Total Health Enhancement Corp. / T.H.E. Equine Edge in broadcast interviews and special programming exploring both the current state and future direction of equine health and wellbeing around the globe.

“Horse health is the foundation of everything we do in the equestrian world,” said John Barlett, CEO of EQUUS Television Network. “Whether we are talking about an elite international athlete, a racehorse, a working horse, or the horse that is simply part of a family, owners today want better information and better tools to help their horses live healthier, stronger, and more productive lives.”

Barlett continued:

“T.H.E. Equine Edge is challenging conventional thinking and exploring innovative approaches to equine formulation and nutrition. We are excited to provide a global media platform where those ideas, advances, and important conversations about the future of horse health can be shared with the worldwide equestrian community.”

Breaking Down Barriers in Equine Health

At the heart of the initiative is a shared commitment to making information about optimum horse health more understandable and accessible.

T.H.E. Equine Edge states that its goal is to provide products intended to help support stamina, strength, and overall horse health, with formulations incorporating natural and organic vitamins, herbs, amino acids, and minerals. The company also offers specialized formulas addressing areas ranging from everyday performance and joint support to blood flow and recovery.

The EQUUS Television relationship will go beyond traditional advertising by creating an ongoing educational and editorial conversation about equine wellness, connecting horse owners with information, innovators, and evolving approaches that are shaping the next generation of equine care.

A Continuing EQUUS Health & Wellness Initiative

Viewers can expect T.H.E. Equine Edge updates, interviews, educational segments, and special features to appear across EQUUS Television programming, with additional opportunities for expanded conversations through the EQUUS media ecosystem.

The initiative reflects EQUUS Television Network’s continuing mission to connect the global equestrian community not only with competition and lifestyle programming, but also with the information and innovation that can help improve the lives of horses everywhere.

For additional information about T.H.E. Equine Edge and Total Health Enhancement Corp., visit: www.totalhealthenhance.com

About T.H.E. Equine Edge

T.H.E. Equine Edge, part of Total Health Enhancement Corp., develops equine nutritional formulations designed to support health, maintenance, competition, and recovery. Its formulations incorporate combinations of vitamins, minerals, amino acids, herbs, and other nutritional ingredients, with products addressing a range of equine health and performance needs.

About EQUUS Television Network

EQUUS Television Network is a global equestrian lifestyle television network bringing the horse world to viewers through news, interviews, special features, competition coverage, education, entertainment, and original programming.

EQUUS Television is subscription-free and available across leading Smart TV and connected television platforms, mobile devices, and online, connecting equestrians and horse enthusiasts around the world.

EQUUS Television Network — Where the World Comes to Watch the Horse.

Media and Press Contact: Diana De Rosa

diana@equustelevision.net

516-848-4867 (Mobile)

Business Development Contact: John Barlett

jbarlett@equustelevision.net

800.358.2179 (Office) or 561.577.2966 (Mobile)

Visit EQUUS Television Network on the Web

Download the EQUUS Mobile App:

Apple Devices: https://equusiphone. link/app

Android Devices: https://equusandroid.link/xuc