EQUUS Television Network Heads to the 2026 American Horse Publications Conference to Celebrate the Storytellers of the Equine Industry – “Going the Distance”

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Lexington, KY — May 14-16, 2026 — EQUUS Television Network is proud to announce it will be ON THE SCENE at the 2026 American Horse Publications Equine Media Conference in beautiful Lexington, Kentucky, May 14th through 16th, celebrating the journalists, broadcasters, photographers, podcasters, publishers, and digital creators who continue to shape the voice of the equestrian world.

As one of the premier gatherings in equine media, the annual AHP Conference brings together passionate storytellers from every corner of the horse industry to share ideas, build relationships, and explore the future of equine journalism and communications.

EQUUS Television Network will be covering the conference activities, networking events, workshops, and industry conversations while highlighting the innovators and media professionals driving the next generation of equestrian storytelling across broadcast, digital, podcasting, and social platforms. EQUUS Television personnel will be appearing in 3 of the panels, discussing future trends, processes and the use of new technologies, and best practices for using the audio/visual mediums for storytelling.

Learn more HERE: https://equustn.lightcast.com/player/57552/809999

Diana De Rosa, Worldwide Equestrian Correspondent for EQUUS Television Network and a renowned Olympic photojournalist, will be reporting directly from the scene throughout the conference with exclusive insights and interviews featuring many of the nation’s top equine storytellers, publishers, journalists, broadcasters, and media innovators.

“Equine media is powered by passionate storytellers who preserve the spirit, traditions, and future of the horse world,” said John Barlett, CEO of EQUUS Television Network. “The American Horse Publications Conference is a celebration of the people behind the stories, the images, the interviews, and the moments that inspire horse lovers around the globe. We are honored to be included with the nation’s top Equine storytellers at this groundbreaking event.”

Viewers can expect exclusive interviews, behind-the-scenes coverage, and special features from Lexington throughout the conference weekend across EQUUS Television’s worldwide streaming and broadcast platforms.

The 2026 conference theme, “Going the Distance” perfectly aligns with EQUUS Television’s mission to bring the global equestrian lifestyle to audiences everywhere through compelling original programming and ON THE SCENE event coverage.

Download the EQUUS Mobile App:

📱 Apple Devices: https://equusiphone.link/app

📱 Android Devices: https://equusandroid.link/xuc

About EQUUS Television Network

EQUUS Television Network is the world’s premier destination for equestrian lifestyle television and digital media, delivering high-quality programming focused on horses and the people who love them. Available worldwide SUBSCRIPTION FREE across major Smart TV and streaming platforms including Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku, LG, Samsung, Android TV, and Google TV, PLUS the all new EQUUS Radio Network, available 24/7 on Spotify, iHeart Radio, YouTube Music, Amazon Music, Pandora, Audible, TuneIN, PodChaser, Cast Box, PodBean, and wherever you get your favorite podcasts!

About American Horse Publications:

American Horse Publications (AHP) has united equine-related publishing media, businesses, media professionals, colleges, and students for over 50 years. The professional membership association promotes excellence in equine media and encourages relationships and communication within the horse industry through education and networking. American Horse Publications (AHP) strives to be the primary source of education, resources and networking for the equine media community and to promote, support and reward excellence in equine media.

Media & Sales Contacts:

EQUUS Television Network

🌐 Website: www.equustelevision.net

📧 Email: info@equustelevision.net

Diana De Rosa

diana@equustelevision.net

516-848-4867 / 800.358.2179

John Barlett

jbarlett@equustelevision.net

561.577.2966

Media Contact:

John Barlett

jbarlett@equustelevision.net

561.577.2966