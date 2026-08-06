EQUUS Television Network hosts exclusive four-part interview series featuring Birgit Rosenberg, Sports Director of the FEI World Championships Aachen, exploring the Preparations, Challenges and Vision

WELLINGTON, FL — 8/6/2026 — The EQUUS Television Network presents “The Diana De Rosa Interview” an exclusive four-part TV & Podcast interview series featuring Birgit Rosenberg, Sports Director of the FEI World Championships Aachen 2026, available NOW on the EQUUS Television Network and the EQUUS Radio Network.

This series of interviews gives viewers an in-depth, behind-the-scenes look at the planning, preparation and extraordinary undertaking behind one of the most anticipated international equestrian events in the world. All four interviews are currently available on EQUUS Television.

Throughout the series, De Rosa speaks directly with Rosenberg about the enormous coordination required to welcome the world’s leading horses, athletes, teams, officials, media representatives and spectators to one of the most revered venues in international equestrian sport.

From August 11 through 23, Aachen will host World Championship competition in six equestrian disciplines: Jumping, Dressage, Eventing, Driving, Vaulting and Para Dressage. Diana De Rosa will be in Aachen for the entire event, bringing news, updates and interviews with top athletes and luminaries in Equestrian sport from around the world. Tune into EQUUS Television on your favorite SmartTV Platform or the Mobile App for FREE Access to all coverage!

As Sports Director, Rosenberg is helping oversee the planning, coordination and execution required to transform Aachen’s legendary equestrian venue into the stage for a historic global championship.

Creating More Than a Larger CHIO Aachen

Throughout the four-part EQUUS Television interview series, Rosenberg explains why the 2026 Championships must be far more than simply an expanded version of the annual CHIO Aachen.

The goal is to create an extraordinary and unforgettable experience defined by world-class competition, full stadiums, emotional engagement and the unmistakable atmosphere that has made Aachen one of the most respected destinations in global equestrian sport.

Rosenberg wants athletes, visitors and members of the international media to remember the Championships as “two great weeks in Aachen.”

“Birgit Rosenberg is giving EQUUS Television viewers an extraordinary opportunity to understand the vision, leadership and countless details that go into creating a World Championship of this magnitude,” said Diana De Rosa, Worldwide Correspondent for the EQUUS Television Network. “Aachen has a history and atmosphere unlike any other equestrian venue, and through this four-part series, Birgit takes us well beyond the competition arena and into the heart of what it takes to welcome the equestrian world. I am thrilled to be able to share these interviews as Aachen prepares to make history once again.

The series explores the enormous amount of work taking place behind the scenes, including competition scheduling, infrastructure improvements, volunteer coordination, accessibility, equine welfare, course preparation, athlete services, spectator experience and ongoing collaboration with the Fédération Equestre Internationale.

Preparing Aachen for Six World Championship Disciplines

Major infrastructure improvements are underway throughout the Aachen venue, including the construction of an additional stable wing and approximately 430 permanent stalls designed to provide exceptional conditions for horses, riders and grooms.

Approximately 1,000 volunteers are also expected to support the Championships across competition operations, hospitality, media, spectator services and venue management.

The Eventing competition presents one of the event’s most complex sporting challenges. The cross-country course is being significantly extended to accommodate the Championship format, increasing from the approximately 4,000-meter course traditionally used at Aachen to roughly 5,700 meters.

Course design, footing, safety, spectator access and obstacles featuring a distinctive German character are among the many elements discussed by Rosenberg and De Rosa during the interview series.

The conversations also examine the importance of creating an environment that delivers exceptional conditions for the horses and athletes while providing spectators with an engaging, accessible and emotionally memorable experience.

Experience, Leadership and a Lifelong Connection to Horses

Rosenberg’s connection to equestrian sport began during her early years growing up on a farm, where she developed a deep appreciation for horses, competition and the people who make major equestrian events possible.

She has since built an accomplished career in event management and sports direction and has played a central role within the CHIO Aachen organization for many years.

Her extensive experience has positioned her as one of the key leaders guiding Aachen toward the successful delivery of the 2026 World Championships.

The event will arrive 20 years after the celebrated 2006 World Equestrian Games in Aachen, which remains remembered for packed stadiums, outstanding sport and an unforgettable atmosphere.

While drawing inspiration from the legacy of 2006, Rosenberg and the Aachen team are creating a Championship experience designed for today’s athletes, horses, spectators, international media and global broadcast audiences.

The objective is clear: full stadiums, outstanding international competition, exceptional conditions for horses and athletes, and the unmatched energy that has established Aachen as one of the most important destinations in equestrian sport.

Catch all four interviews NOW on EQUUS

All the TV and Podcast installments of “The Diana De Rosa Interview,” featuring Birgit Rosenberg, are available SUBSCRIPTION FREE now on EQUUS Television:

Part One:

BIRGIT TV-1: https://equustn.lightcast.com/player/57559/797629

BIRGIT PODCAST-1: https://equustn.lightcast.com/player/57562/797319

Part Two:

BIRGIT TV-2: https://equustn.lightcast.com/player/57552/806480

BIRGIT PODCAST-2: https://equustn.lightcast.com/player/57562/806546

Part Three:

BIRGIT TV-3: https://equustn.lightcast.com/player/57552/822591

BIRGIT PODCAST-3: https://equustn.lightcast.com/player/57562/822601

Part Four:

BIRGIT TV-4: https://equustn.lightcast.com/player/57552/832237

BIRGIT PODCAST-4: https://equustn.lightcast.com/player/57562/832235

Through exclusive interviews, international event coverage and behind-the-scenes reporting, EQUUS Television continues to connect viewers with the people, horses and organizations shaping the future of equestrian sport around the world.

About Diana De Rosa

Diana De Rosa is the Worldwide Correspondent for the EQUUS Television Network and an internationally recognized equestrian journalist, photographer and media professional. Through her interviews and on-location reporting, De Rosa brings EQUUS viewers closer to the athletes, organizers, officials and industry leaders influencing equestrian sport around the globe.

About EQUUS Television Network

The EQUUS Television Network is a subscription-free global equestrian lifestyle television network delivering international horse sport, original programming, interviews, documentaries, event coverage and equestrian news to audiences around the world.

EQUUS Television is available on leading Smart TV and connected television platforms, including Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google TV and Android TV, as well as through mobile applications and online streaming. The EQUUS Radio Network is available on the app and across all Podcast platforms, such as Spotify, Apple Podcasts, iHeart Radio, Pandora, Audible, Amazon Music, and wherever you get your favorite podcasts.

EQUUS Television Network — The World of Equestrian Sport, Subscription Free.

For additional information, visit www.equustelevision.net

EQUUS Television Network Media Contact

Diana De Rosa diana@equustelevision.net 516.848.4867, www.equustelevision.net