EQUUS Television Network Launches Sister Company – EQUUS Radio Network for Global Equestrian Podcast, News & Interview Distribution

Wellington, FL – [06/02/2025] – EQUUS Television Network, the world’s premier equestrian lifestyle and sports television platform, proudly announces the launch of its new sister company: EQUUS Radio Network. This exciting new venture expands EQUUS’s global media footprint through audio, offering a dedicated platform for podcasting and interview content distribution across the equestrian world.

EQUUS Radio Network – The network will feature top-tier programming, exclusive interviews, and event coverage much of it drawn directly from EQUUS Television Network’s extensive library of live and on-demand content. Each Podcast will be promoted via EQUUS Television Network to provide additional visibility to program producers and advertisers.

EQUUS has a legacy of highlighting the equine lifestyle first and foremost, bringing the world of horses to viewers with unmatched passion and professionalism. The launch of EQUUS Radio Network enhances this legacy by giving content providers, athletes, event organizers, and sponsors an unparalleled opportunity to reach the highly desirable equestrian lifestyle stakeholder through a new and rapidly growing medium.

Launching on Wednesday, June 4th, the EQUUS Radio Network will allow EQUUS to significantly expand its reach via some of the largest audio platforms in the world, including:

iHeart Radio (188 million installations)

(188 million installations) Spotify (678 million installs)

(678 million installs) Apple Podcasts (29 million installs)

(29 million installs) Amazon Music (78 million installs)

(78 million installs) YouTube Podcasts (Over 1Billion Monthly Users)

In addition to these platforms, all EQUUS Radio/Podcast content will also be available directly through the EQUUS Mobile App on both iPhone and Android, ensuring easy, on-the-go access for equestrian fans worldwide.

“Podcasting is a natural evolution for EQUUS as we continue to serve the global equestrian community with premium content,” said John Barlett, CEO of EQUUS Television Network. “The EQUUS Radio Network allows us to meet our audience where they are—whether in the barn, on the road, or in the saddle—with compelling, mobile-friendly audio programming.”

Programming on EQUUS Radio Network includes:

Behind-the-scenes interviews with riders, trainers, and influencers

Coverage from major international horse shows and expos

Training insights, industry news, and lifestyle features

On The Scene News & Coverage from the most important Horse Related Events from the USA and across the globe.

The launch of EQUUS Radio Network marks a significant step in EQUUS Television Network’s commitment to innovative, multi-platform content delivery that connects horse lovers, athletes & equestrian stakeholders around the world.

📞 Learn More

Want to distribute content, advertise, or discuss getting your podcast on EQUUS?

🌐 www.equustelevision.net Call 800.358.2179 or Email info@equustelevision.net

For media inquiries, interviews, or partnership opportunities, please contact:



Diana De Rosa

Worldwide Correspondent

📧 diana@equustelevision.net 📞 516.848.4867

For Sales & Sponsorship Opportunities, please contact:

Patrick Trowbridge

Business Development

📧 patricktrow@yahoo.com patricktrow@equustelevision.net 📞 818.219.0415

About EQUUS Television Network

EQUUS Television Network is the world’s leading equestrian lifestyle television network, broadcasting high-quality programming to horse enthusiasts across the globe via OTT platforms, streaming services, and on-demand content and new Podcast Networks around the world

EQUUS Television Network: www.equustelevision.net

EQTVN APPS: https://equusiphone.link/app; https://equusandroid.link/xuc PHOTOS AND INTERVIEWS AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST

