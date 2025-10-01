EQUUS Television Network to Broadcast ON THE SCENE from the Tryon International Film Festival

Join EQUUS Television October 9-12, 2025 | Tryon, North Carolina

TRYON, NC (September 30, 2025) – The Tryon International Film Festival (TRIFF), one of the fastest-growing film festivals in the United States, is proud to announce its continued partnership with EQUUS Television Network (EQTVN) for the 2025 season. From October 9-12, 2025, filmmakers, equestrians, and cinephiles will gather in Tryon, NC for four days of screenings, networking, and celebration of independent film.

Since teaming up with EQTVN in 2023, TRIFF has actively welcomed equine filmmakers from around the globe, encouraging submissions that highlight horses, equestrian culture, and the human-animal bond. In addition to equestrian works—including features, shorts, documentaries, animation, music videos, and interviews—the festival features a wide variety of categories, such as:

Narrative (Feature & Short)

Documentary (Feature & Short)

Student Films (High School & College)

Human Rights & EcoHarmony Ciné Award

Animation (Feature & Short)

Comedy (Feature & Short)

Best Equestrian Film

Festival Highlights

Exposure : Films are screened before hundreds of engaged attendees.

: Films are screened before hundreds of engaged attendees. Networking : Connect with judges, filmmakers, and industry professionals.

: Connect with judges, filmmakers, and industry professionals. Q&A Sessions: Participating filmmakers can join 5-minute Q&A segments after screenings.

Equestrian short film Screenings will be held at Tryon Depot, and full length films spread out over three venues….Tryon Theatre, TFAC – Veh Stage & TFAC Pavilion.

“Our mission has always been to create a festival that is both inclusive and inspiring, where filmmakers from around the world can showcase their work and connect with audiences who appreciate independent cinema,” said Beau Menetre, Founder of TRIFF. “The partnership with EQUUS Television Network allows us to extend that mission even further, giving equestrian and independent films a platform to reach a truly global audience.”

“As someone who has supported TRIFF for more than a decade, I’ve seen firsthand how this festival brings together creativity, culture, and community,” said Diana De Rosa, Worldwide Correspondent for EQUUS Television Network. “Every year not only does EQTVN bring in horse films, but I interview all the filmmakers of all the films (this year close to 90 interviews), giving this event and its filmmakers more visibility not seen at other film festivals. I’m thrilled to see EQUUS expand its role here, shining a spotlight on equestrian films while celebrating the diversity of voices that make TRIFF so unique.”

About the Tryon International Film Festival

Founded in 2015, the Tryon International Film Festival (TRIFF) has quickly established itself as a premier destination for independent filmmakers worldwide. Located near the Tryon International Equestrian Center, the festival embraces its equestrian roots, offering a unique award category for Best Equestrian Film. TRIFF is organized by the Polk County Film Initiative (PCFI), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to advancing independent filmmaking.

About EQUUS Television Network

EQUUS Television Network (EQTVN) is the world’s leading platform for equestrian and equine-related content. Broadcasting subscription-free on major Smart TV platforms—including Amazon Fire, Apple TV, Android TV, LG, Samsung, and Roku—EQTVN delivers global coverage of equestrian events, original documentaries, news, educational features, and exclusive interviews.

