EQUUS Television Network to Deliver On-Site Coverage from the FEI World Cup Finals at Dickies Arena | April 8-12

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Fort Worth, Texas — April 2026 — EQUUS Television Network, the premier global destination for equestrian sport and lifestyle programming, today announced it will be on the scene providing exclusive coverage from the prestigious FEI World Cup Finals, taking place April 8-12 at Dickies Arena.

Bringing together the world’s top riders in both show jumping and dressage, the FEI World Cup Finals represent one of the most elite and highly anticipated events on the international equestrian calendar. EQUUS Television Network will deliver comprehensive, on-the-ground coverage, capturing the energy, competition, and behind-the-scenes moments that define this global championship.

“Our audience expects to be where the action is—and that’s exactly where we’ll be,” says Diana Derosa, EQUUS Television Worldwide Correspondent. “From the arena to the barns, from world-class performances to personal stories to the mix zone, we’re committed to bringing fans closer than ever to the FEI World Cup Finals experience.” Learn more at www.equustelevision.net

Coverage highlights will include:

Daily event recaps and highlights

Mix Zone interviews and exclusive insights

Behind-the-scenes access from Fort Worth

Special features spotlighting horses, athletes, and industry leaders

Set against the vibrant backdrop of Fort Worth—a city deeply rooted in Western heritage and equestrian culture—the event promises a dynamic fusion of sport and tradition. EQUUS Television Network’s presence ensures that fans around the world won’t miss a moment.

Viewers can watch coverage across EQUUS Television Network’s digital platforms and broadcast partners, with content rolling out throughout the event and beyond.

About EQUUS Television Network

EQUUS Television Network (EQTVN) is the premier global destination for high-quality equestrian and equine-related content. EQTVN delivers news, on-the-scene reporting, documentaries, competitions, educational segments, and exclusive interviews with industry leaders. The network covers the world’s most important equestrian events and is available subscription-free on most Smart TV platforms, including Amazon Fire, Apple TV, Android TV, Google TV, and Roku. Coverage also available on the EQUUS Radio Network, on Spotify, iHeart Radio, Pandora, Audible and wherever you get your favorite Horse Podcasts.

EQUUS Television Network

Media and Press Contact: Diana De Rosa

diana@equustelevision.net

516-848-4867

jbarlett@equustelevision.net

800.358.2179

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Apple Devices: https://equusiphone. link/app