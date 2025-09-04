EQUUS Television Network to Deliver Subscription-Free Coverage of the Mustang Classic from Rolex Stadium September 4th through September 6th

(Lexington, KY ) – EQUUS Television Network is proud to announce exclusive, subscription-free coverage of the highly anticipated Mustang Classic, taking place September 4-6, 2025, at the iconic Rolex Stadium, Kentucky Horse Park in Lexington, KY.

The event is Streaming free on EQUUS Television Network 9.4 through 9.6

Available on all major Smart TV platforms and on the web HERE: https://equustn.lightcast.com/player/57544/57544

This premier equestrian event showcases the incredible transformation of wild Mustangs as they partner with top trainers to compete for a $50,000 grand prize. From their first steps out of the wild to the artistry of Dressage, Showjumping, and Working Equitation, audiences will witness the power of trust, training, and the timeless bond between horse and human.

Renowned equestrian journalist Diana De Rosa will be reporting live from Lexington, providing in-depth coverage, behind-the-scenes access, exclusive interviews, and unforgettable human-and-horse stories. EQUUS Television’s award-winning On The Scene team will capture every moment, from the journey of adoption and training to the intensity of the competition ring.

“This is more than a competition—it’s a celebration of resilience, transformation, and the extraordinary partnership between people and wild horses,” said John Barlett, CEO of EQUUS Television. “We are honored to bring this experience to audiences around the world.”

Watch the Mustang Classic Free on EQUUS Television – Attend the event & finals in Lexington September 4-6, 2025- visit www.mustangclassic25.com



Podcasts also available on the new EQUUS Radio Network, streaming on Spotify, iHeart Radio, Amazon Music, Audible, Apple Podcasts, Podbean, Podchaser, Overcast, YouTube Music, and the EQUUS Mobile App.

Get the Apps HERE:

iPhone/iPad: https://equusiphone.link/app

Android: https://equusandroid.link/xuc

About EQUUS Television Network

EQUUS Television Network (EQTVN) is the world’s premier destination for high-quality equestrian programming. From news, documentaries, and live event coverage to exclusive interviews and educational features, EQTVN connects horse lovers worldwide with the stories, competitions, and people that shape the equestrian world. The network is available subscription-free on most Smart TV platforms, including Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV, Android TV, Google TV, STIRR, and Dingo TV.

Media Contact:

EQUUS Television Network

info@equustelevision.net | 800.358.2179

Business Development Contact:

Patrick Trowbridge

patricktrow@equustelevision.com | 818.219.0415

Editorial & Talent Contact:

Diana De Rosa

diana@equustelevision.net | 516.848.4867