EQUUS Television Network to present On The Scene Coverage at the 54th Annual American Farrier’s Association Convention in Little Rock — March 16-20, 2026

Little Rock, AR — EQUUS Television Network is proud to announce it will be broadcasting LIVE from the 54th Annual American Farrier’s Association (AFA) Convention and National Forging & Horseshoeing Competition, taking place March 16th through 20th in Little Rock, Arkansas.

Join EQUUS Television’s Worldwide Correspondent Diana De Rosa ON THE SCENE at the AFA Conference, delivering exclusive VIP interviews, competition highlights, behind-the-scenes access, and comprehensive coverage of the entire AFA experience — direct from Little Rock. Catch the action from the scene on your favorite SmartTV platforms like Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire, Google TV and on the web at www.equustelevision.net.

As the only nationwide event of its kind and scale, the AFA Annual Convention brings together farriers, veterinarians, suppliers, horse owners and students for four days of education, certification, hands-on learning, networking and the vibrant American Farriers Expo — widely recognized as the most engaging tradeshow in the farrier industry.

“EQUUS Television is pleased to bring this event into homes across America and Around the World during the 2026 AFA Convention…it promises to be the biggest and best event yet, and is an unparalelled learning experience for everyone who attends live and tunes in during our coverage!” says EQUUS Televison CEO John Barlett

EQUUS On The Scene reporting kicks off on March 16th as attendees arrive from around the world to hear top guest lecturers from the farrier, blacksmith and veterinary professions across the United States, England and South Africa, who will present more than twenty-three hours of educational sessions beginning March 17th, including lectures, demonstrations, roundtables and wet labs led by many of the most respected names in hoof care today.

The 2026 National Forging & Horseshoeing Competition runs March 17-19 and features elite competitors in the Open, Intermediate, 2-Person Draft and Open Jackpot Classes, culminating in the prestigious Mustad Capewell Cup Live Shoeing Finals on March 19. Following the competition, the 2026 American Farriers Team and Apprentice Team will be named, earning the honor of representing the United States at major international competitions, including the renowned International Team Horseshoeing Competition at Stoneleigh Park in Warwickshire, England.

In addition to world-class competition and education, convention attendees will have the opportunity to engage in certification testing, hands-on demonstrations with qualified instructors, explore leading suppliers at the American Farriers Expo, and participate in numerous networking and social events.

EQUUS Television’s live coverage will bring the energy, expertise and excitement of the AFA Convention to equestrian audiences nationwide — showcasing the craftsmanship, dedication and innovation that define the farrier profession.

More information on the AFA convention, including the full schedule of speakers, events, and competition classes, can be found here:

https://americanfarriers.org/page/2026-convention-home

REGISTRATION IS STILL OPEN and all registration details can also be found by visiting:

https://americanfarriers.org/page/2026-convention-home

or by calling the AFA office at 859-233-7411.

About EQUUS Television Network

EQUUS Television Network (EQTVN) is the premier global destination for high-quality equestrian and equine-related content. EQTVN delivers news, on-the-scene reporting, documentaries, competitions, educational segments, and exclusive interviews with industry leaders. The network covers the world’s most important equestrian events and is available subscription-free on most Smart TV platforms, including Amazon Fire, Apple TV, Android TV, Google TV, and Roku. Coverage also available on the EQUUS Radio Network, on Spotify, iHeart Radio, Pandora, Audible and wherever you get your favorite Horse Podcasts.

About the American Farrier’s Association

Representing professional farriers, veterinarians, suppliers and horse owners, the American Farrier’s Association is the oldest and largest membership organization for the farrier industry in North America — and the only one with internationally recognized standards of competency through its certification programs. Setting the standard for excellence in hoof care, the AFA provides professional development, certification, leadership and resources for the benefit of the farrier industry and the welfare of the horse.

Media Contact

American Farrier’s Association

Martha Jones, Executive Director

mjones@americanfarriers.org

859-233-7411 x. 1002

EQUUS Television Network

Media and Press Contact: Diana De Rosa

diana@equustelevision.net

516-848-4867

Business Development Contact: John Barletta De Rosa.

jbarlett@equustelevision.net

561.577.2966

Download the EQUUS Mobile App:

Apple Devices: https://equusiphone.link/app

Android Devices: https://equusandroid.link/xuc

