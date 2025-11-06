EQUUS Television Network To Proudly Support the 2025 Horse Farms Forever® Conservation Summit in Ocala, FL Thursday, November 13, 2025 – Ocala Breeders’ Sales Arena Featuring Dr. Temple Grandin, Keynote Speaker

OCALA, FL — November 6, 2025 — EQUUS Television Network is proud to announce its support for the Sixth Annual Horse Farms Forever® Conservation Summit, taking place Thursday, November 13, 2025, from 5 PM to 7 PM at the Ocala Breeders’ Sales Arena. This year’s theme, “How Horses Think,” features internationally acclaimed animal behaviorist and autism advocate Dr. Temple Grandin as the keynote speaker. EQUUS Television will be on the scene providing news coverage, interviews and updates on the summit.

The annual Conservation Summit serves as a vital forum for discussion on the preservation of Marion County’s rich equestrian landscape, home to nearly 300,000 acres of farmland and more than 3,300 farms, including about 1,200 horse farms. Recognized officially in 2001 as the “Horse Capital of the World®”, Marion County remains a global symbol of the deep connection between horses, land, and community.

“Each November, this Summit brings our community together for one of the most important things we can do — to have meaningful conversations about conservation.” says Sara Fennessy, Executive Director, Horse Farms Forever. “This is a moment to gather, to reflect, and to celebrate our shared dedication to protecting the land that makes Marion County so special. We are profoundly honored to welcome Dr. Temple Grandin as our Keynote Speaker for what promises to be our most inspiring Summit yet.” –

“EQUUS Television stands behind the mission of Horse Farms Forever® because preserving open land is preserving the very soul of our equestrian heritage,” said John Barlett, CEO of EQUUS Television Network. “The horses and the land they live on are the heart of this industry. Ocala’s commitment to farmland protection ensures that future generations will continue to experience the powerful bond between horse and human.”

The 2025 Summit will delve into how horses think, offering a fascinating exploration of equine cognition and behavior through Dr. Grandin’s groundbreaking work in animal science. Her deep understanding of sensory perception and humane livestock handling has reshaped the global conversation on animal welfare.

Dr. Grandin, a Distinguished Professor of Animal Science at Colorado State University, has designed livestock handling facilities used worldwide and spearheaded animal welfare auditing programs for companies including McDonald’s, Wendy’s, and Whole Foods. Her acclaimed books, including Thinking in Pictures, Animals in Translation, The Autistic Brain, and Visual Thinking, have inspired millions.

About Horse Farms Forever®

Horse Farms Forever® is a not-for-profit organization dedicated to protecting Marion County’s Farmland Preservation Area and to fostering thoughtful growth that safeguards the region’s world-renowned equine and agricultural identity. Through advocacy, education, and community engagement, the organization ensures that “The Horse Capital of the World®” remains a thriving home for horses and horse lovers alike. For more information on the 2025 Horse Farms Forever Conservation Summit, to provide support or to get more information on the event, visit https://www.horsefarmsforever.com/

About EQUUS Television & Radio Network

EQUUS Television Network (EQTVN) is the world’s premier destination for high-quality equestrian programming. From news, documentaries, and live event coverage from around the world, to exclusive interviews and educational features, EQTVN connects horse lovers worldwide with the stories, competitions, and people that shape the equestrian world.

Catch EQUUS On the Go on the all-new EQUUS Radio Network, available wherever you get your podcasts, including Spotify, Audible, Amazon Music, iHeart Radio, Pandora, Podbean, YouTube Music, Podchaser, TuneIn, CastBox, and more.

