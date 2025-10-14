EQUUS Television Network to Provide On-The-Scene Coverage of the Maryland 5 Star — the Ultimate Test of Horse and Rider — Presented by Mane ‘n Tail

Wellington, FL (October 14, 2025) — EQUUS Television Network is proud to announce its On The Scene coverage of the Maryland 5 Star at Fair Hill, one of the world’s premier equestrian events, presented by Mane ‘n Tail.

“We are proud to provide On The Scene news reporting from the Maryland 5 Star at Fair Hill on EQUUS TV presented by Mane ‘n Tail,” said Diana De Rosa, Worldwide Correspondent for EQUUS Television Network. “We are very excited to collaborate with Mane ‘n Tail to provide continuous global television coverage of this prestigious event on location from Fair Hill.”

About the Maryland 5 Star

The storied tradition of Eventing, the ultimate test of horse and rider, continues with the Maryland 5 Star at Fair Hill, hosted at the Fair Hill Special Event Zone in Cecil County, Maryland.

As one of only two 5 Star events in the United States—and just the seventh worldwide—this prestigious CCI5* designation represents the pinnacle of the sport of Eventing, which combines three phases: Dressage, Cross-Country, and Show Jumping.

It remains one of the few sports where men and women compete side by side as equals, all the way to the Olympic level. The Fair Hill Special Event Zone features a world-class cross-country course designed by Pierre Le Goupil, as well as state-of-the-art dressage and show jumping arenas set within the historic turf track’s infield.

“The 5 Star course at Fair Hill is a true international test for the bold and accurate,” said De Rosa. “The Maryland 5 Star gives North American riders the opportunity to compete at the highest level without the need to travel to Europe—and brings top horses and riders from all over the world.”

About Mane ‘n Tail

Founded more than fifty years ago on a family farm, Mane ‘n Tail began as a passion project for horse lovers seeking to create a shampoo that could deliver strength, shine, and manageability for equine manes and tails. The results were so impressive that people began using it themselves—and a legendary beauty brand was born. Catch Diana De Rosa’s interview with Mane ‘n Tail CEO Devon Katzev HERE: https://equustn.lightcast.com/player/57561/768460

Still family-owned and proudly made in the USA, Mane ‘n Tail continues to develop innovative equestrian, pet, and personal care products trusted by millions worldwide. Learn more at manentail.com.

About EQUUS Television Network

EQUUS Television Network (EQTVN) is the world’s premier destination for high-quality equestrian programming. From news, documentaries, and live event coverage to exclusive interviews and educational features, EQTVN connects horse lovers worldwide with the stories, competitions, and people that shape the equestrian world.

The network is available subscription-free on most Smart TV platforms, including Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV, Android TV, Google TV, STIRR, and Dingo TV.

