EQUUS Television Network Welcomes AHP Equine Media Student Award Winner Ava Wright as Social Media Intern

WELLINGTON, Fla. — EQUUS Television Network is proud to announce the addition of Ava Wright as Social Media Intern, strengthening the network’s expanding digital-content team and its commitment to developing the next generation of equine media professionals.

Wright is currently pursuing a Bachelor of Science degree in Agricultural Communications at Tarleton State University. She was recently honored as the recipient of the 2026 American Horse Publications Equine Media Student Award, a distinguished recognition presented to exceptional students preparing for careers in equine media and communications.

In her new role, Wright will support EQUUS Television Network’s growing social-media and digital-content initiatives, helping create engaging content that connects horse enthusiasts with the people, events, stories, and lifestyles that define the global equestrian community.

Wright will work alongside EQUUS Television Social Media Manager Reagan Smollen, who received the same American Horse Publications Equine Media Student Award in 2022. Their collaboration reflects EQUUS Television Network’s longstanding commitment to providing meaningful, hands-on opportunities for emerging talent while bringing fresh perspectives and new energy to its expanding digital platforms.

“EQUUS Television is committed to creating opportunities for bright young professionals who are passionate about both communications and the horse industry,” said John Barlett, CEO of EQUUS Television Network. “Ava’s recognition from American Horse Publications, her academic focus, and her enthusiasm for equestrian media make her an outstanding addition to our team. We are excited to welcome her and look forward to seeing her contributions as we continue to grow our audience worldwide.”

Wright joins EQUUS Television Network at a time of continued growth across its digital platforms. Her background in agricultural communications, combined with her passion for the horse industry, will contribute to the network’s mission of delivering quality equestrian content to audiences around the world while expanding opportunities for young professionals entering the field. Ava can be reached at ava@equustelevision.net

About EQUUS Television Network

EQUUS Television Network is the world’s leading equestrian lifestyle television network, delivering original programming, live event coverage, news, features, entertainment, and educational content for horse enthusiasts worldwide. The EQUUS Television Network & The EQUUS Radio Network are available subscription-free across connected television platforms, mobile devices, podcast platforms, and online at www.equustelevision.net.

Media and Press Contact: Diana De Rosa

diana@equustelevision.net

516-848-4867 (Mobile)

Business Development Contact: John Barlett

jbarlett@equustelevision.net

800.358.2179 (Office) or 561.577.2966 (Mobile)

Visit EQUUS Television Network on the Web

Download the EQUUS Mobile App:

Apple Devices: https://equusiphone.link/app

Android Devices: https://equusandroid.link/xuc

Media Contact:

Diana De Rosa

diana@equustelevision.net

516-848-4867 (Mobile)