EQUUS Television Network will be ON THE SCENE and streaming LIVE at the Global Champions Arabians Tour (GCAT) Americas Grand Finale LIVE from Resorts World Las Vegas on October 2-4, 2026

For Immediate Release

LAS VEGAS, Nev.(7/10/2026) —The Global Champions Arabian Tour of the Americas Grand Finale LIVE in Las Vegas to Feature Championship Arabian Horses, Luxury Experiences, and the Inaugural GCAT Tech Symposium bringing one of the world’s premier Arabian horse competitions to audiences across connected TV, mobile, and digital platforms on the EQUUS Television Network..

As the final stop on the GCAT Americas circuit, the Las Vegas event will showcase the world’s finest Arabian horses alongside leading breeders, owners, handlers, international guests, luxury brands, and equestrian enthusiasts. The competition follows successful tour stops in Scottsdale and Miami Beach before the global season concludes at the World Arabian Horse Championship Supreme in Paris.

“The Global Champions Arabians Tour is far more than a competition—it’s a celebration of Arabian horse excellence, luxury lifestyle, culture, and innovation,” said John Barlett, CEO of EQUUS Television Network. “We’re honored to bring this landmark event to viewers around the world through live coverage from Las Vegas.” Learn more at https://gcarabianstour.com

The Grand Finale features championship competition across six divisions—Yearling, Junior, and Senior males and females—with competitors vying for a share of the $2.7 million Americas prize fund and prestigious titles including Horse of the Tour, Best Female, Best Male, and Best Handler.

Introducing the GCAT Tech Symposium

Making its debut during the Las Vegas event, the GCAT Tech Symposium will bring together leading equine technology companies to showcase innovations in equine health, performance, diagnostics, training, barn management, media, and connected equestrian experiences.

“Technology is rapidly transforming every aspect of the equestrian industry,” said Alexander Stone, GCAT. “The GCAT Tech Symposium provides a world-class platform for innovators to connect with breeders, owners, trainers, veterinarians, investors, and equestrian professionals from around the globe.”

Beyond the competition arena, guests will enjoy The Village, featuring luxury shopping, premium hospitality, gourmet dining, brand activations, and interactive experiences. These VIP hospitality packages offer premium seating and exclusive amenities.

EQUUS Television’s live coverage will include championship competition, exclusive interviews, behind-the-scenes features, breeder and owner profiles, luxury lifestyle segments, and extensive coverage of the inaugural GCAT Tech Symposium. Diana De Rosa, EQUUS Worldwide Correspondent and 10-time Olympic photojournalist, will provide live reporting and exclusive interviews throughout the event.

Viewers can watch the broadcast subscription-free on EQUUS Television Network across connected TV, mobile, and digital platforms. Plus, catch updates and interviews on the all new EQUUS Radio Network, on the app, or wherever you get your podcasts!

EQUUS Television Media and Press Contact: Diana De Rosa

diana@equustelevision.net

800.358.2179 (Office) 516-848-4867 (Mobile)

GCAT Americas Contact: Alexander Stone

alexander@gcat.com 602-649-7167

Visit EQUUS Television Networ on the Web

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