EQUUS Television’s Diana De Rosa Interviews USEF Veterinarian Dr. Katie Flynn on New World Screwworm

A timely conversation delivers essential information for horse owners, competitors, and the entire equine community.

Wellington, FL 6.25.2026 EQUUS Television Network is sharing an important new interview with veteran equestrian journalist Diana De Rosa and Dr. Katie Flynn, US Equestrian’s Senior Staff Veterinarian for Equine Health and Biosecurity, focused on the urgent concerns surrounding New World screwworm.

In this informative discussion, Dr. Flynn explains what horse owners need to know about the threat posed by New World screwworm, a destructive parasitic fly whose larvae infest living tissue and can cause severe wounds and potentially fatal damage if not identified and treated quickly. The conversation emphasizes vigilance, wound care, biosecurity, and the importance of immediately reporting suspicious cases to veterinary and animal-health authorities.

“This is information every horse owner needs to hear,” said Diana De Rosa, Worldwide Correspondent for EQUUS Television. “Dr. Flynn offers practical, clear guidance at a time when awareness, preparation, and rapid action can make all the difference for our horses.”

Dr. Flynn, who leads US Equestrian’s equine health and biosecurity efforts, discusses the importance of monitoring horses carefully, maintaining sound biosecurity protocols, and seeking veterinary assistance promptly when unusual wounds, larvae, or other warning signs are observed.

“EQUUS Television is proud to provide our global audience access to experts such as Dr. Flynn,” said John Barlett, CEO of EQUUS Television Network. “Protecting horses begins with credible information, and this interview gives owners a trusted resource they can share with fellow horsemen, barns, trainers, and competition professionals.”

The U.S. Department of Agriculture describes New World screwworm as a serious threat to livestock, pets, wildlife, and, in rare cases, people. Horse owners are encouraged to stay informed and report suspicious wounds or infestations without delay.

Watch Diana De Rosa’s interview with Dr. Katie Flynn on EQUUS Television:

TV: https://equustn.lightcast.com/player/57556/819530

Listen on the EQUUS Radio Network:

Podcast: https://equustn.lightcast.com/player/57562/819531

For additional horse-owner guidance, US Equestrian has published New World screwworm resources and identifies Dr. Flynn as its Equine Health and Biosecurity Veterinarian contact.

About Dr. Katie Flynn, BVMS

Dr. Katie Flynn joined U.S. Equestrian in 2023. Prior to joining USEF, Dr. Flynn was the Kentucky State Veterinarian, a role she assumed in 2020 when she was working as the Kentucky Department of Agriculture’s (KDA) Deputy State Veterinarian. Dr. Flynn came to Kentucky by way of California, where she worked for 18 years as an animal health official, primarily with the California Department of Food and Agriculture. More info here: https://www.vetpd.com/speakers/katie-flynn

About EQUUS Television Network

EQUUS Television Network is the world’s leading equestrian lifestyle television network, delivering subscription-free programming covering horse sport, horse health, lifestyle, training, news, culture, and global equestrian events. EQUUS Television is available on major Smart TV and mobile platforms, as well as online worldwide.

Get the apps HERE: Apple Devices: https://equusiphone.link/app

Android Devices: https://equusandroid.link/xuc

Media Contact:

Diana De Rosa

diana@equustelevision.net

516-848-4867 / 800.359.2179