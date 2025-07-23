Eston Armstrong Named 2025 IEA National Sportsmanship Award Winner

July 23, 2025 (Columbus, Ohio) -The Interscholastic Equestrian Association (IEA) annually awards a student rider the National Sportsmanship Award. Proudly sponsored in part by EQUUS Foundation, this year’s award is presented to Eston Armstrong a Senior from Marlow, Oklahoma who rides on the Culver Academies Western IEA Team in Culver, Indiana.

The national award winner is selected from a group of riders who earned a Sportsmanship Award at a local, regional or zone IEA show during the 2025-2026 season. These winners were then invited to submit an application for the National Sportsmanship Award. As part of the application process, student riders submitted a photo, resume, school transcripts, composed a 250-word essay explaining how horses and/or equestrian competition have influenced his/her life and letters of recommendation. A panel of judges evaluated each application and determined the results based on a scoring rubric.

“Horses are honest partners,” says Armstrong. “They demand consistency, empathy, and hard work, and they reward fairness and integrity. From handling young horses to coaching new riders, I learned that true leadership means setting the example, lifting others up, and always putting the welfare of the horse first. These lessons shaped how I approach competition, team dynamics, and life.”

An academically strong student with an impressive leadership and volunteer resume, Armstrong is a one-year IEA member riding on the newly reinstated Culver Academies IEA Western Team and is coached by Elizabeth Van Herk and Melissa Alexander. Armstrong has also been recognized with numerous awards and certifications and served as captain of his IEA Team as well as leading the delegation and execution of SOP training for 52 Black Horse Troop New Cadets at Culver Military Academy, promoting discipline and standardization within the squadron.

“What sets Eston apart is his humility and dedication to helping others,” states FEI Trainer & Clinician, Lauren Fisher.”Whether he’s volunteering at rated shows, organizing mounted color guard events, or mentoring students who are away from home for the first time, he approaches every challenge with grit, pride, and determination. Even under pressure, he consistently demonstrates grace, compassion, and a spirit of service.”

Growing up back in Oklahoma as the son of a horse trainer, Armstrong is most at home in the barn and around horses. Outside of his IEA experience, Armstrong is an active member of the Culver polo team, Squad Leader in Culver’s internationally renowned Black Horse Troop, and member of the Western Dressage Association of America (WDAA). Armstrong qualified for the WDAA World Championships in 2023 and has been accepted to attend Texas A&M University in the fall.

“Horses have provided me with a foundation for how I live my life. They have taught me to win and lose with grace, to support my teammates wholeheartedly, and to always represent my barn, my team, and myself with pride and compassion,” says Armstrong. “Being part of the IEA community has strengthened these values, and I am honored to carry forward the spirit of true sportsmanship both in and out of the arena.“

As the overall winner AND highest placing Senior, Armstrong will receive a $1,000 cash scholarship from the IEA as part of the EQUUS Foundation sponsorship, a lifetime membership to the IEA and a nomination by the IEA to affiliates’ sportsmanship award programs.

Approximately 800 IEA riders were eligible for the 2025 National Sportsmanship Award. Among the 35 finalist applicants, the top 8 winners are:

1st PLACE – ESTON ARMSTRONG – $1,000 WINNER

A Senior riding for Culver Academies (Western – Region 5)

Marlow, Oklahoma

2nd PLACE – LILLIAN MUZZY

A Senior riding for Chestnut Hills (Hunt Seat – Zone 10)

Trabuco Canyon, California

3rd PLACE – CHLOE CHOW

A Sophomore riding for Clairvaux (Hunt Seat – Zone 3)

Vienna, Virginia

4th PLACE – PEYTON CARR

A Senior riding for Salado Elite Riders (Hunt Seat – Zone 7) and Breakaway Equestrians (Western – Region 7)

Bertram, Texas

5th PLACE – AMARIAH PANHORST

A Senior riding for Jentri Equestrian (Hunt Seat – Zone 11)

Morrisville, Pennsylvania

6th PLACE – LAUREN ANDERSON

A Senior riding for Hidden Creek Equestrian (Dressage – Zone 2)

Effort, Pennsylvania

7th PLACE – MARLOWE MILLS-MYODA

A Sophomore riding for Willow Brook Lasalle (Hunt Seat – Zone 1)

Chepachet, Rhode Island

8th PLACE – ALIZABETH ZARISH

A Sophomore riding for Legend HIll Farm (Hunt Seat – Zone 5)

Glenview, Illinois

