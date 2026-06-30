Excellence on Display as IEA Riders Dazzle at Western National Finals in Fort Worth

The Interscholastic Equestrian Association (IEA) held its 20th annual Western National Finals during the American Paint Horse Association (APHA) World Championship Show on June 21-23 in Fort Worth, Texas. This is the 5th year that IEA has partnered with APHA to host their National Finals during the World Show.

Over 200 of the nation’s top IEA Western youth riders in grades 4th through 12th converged on the historic Will Rogers Coliseum Complex for three days of hot competition. Rivaled only by the cheers at the nearby FIFA World Cup soccer stadium, the IEA crowd was on their feet and cheering just as loudly as teams and riders claimed National Championship titles and took home trophies, buckles, ribbons, scholarship money and a load of other prizes. More than $50,000 in cash and collegiate scholarships were awarded that weekend alone to top placing Juniors and Seniors.

Similar to collegiate riding programs, IEA utilizes a draw-based (catch-ride) competition system whereby horses and tack are provided to each competitor through a random draw assignment for each class. This challenging and skill-building method levels the playing field and enables riders to experience a wide variety of horses throughout each season. Horses were generously provided by local teams, colleges, training barns, and APHA members. IEA utilized nearly 60 borrowed horses for a show of this size.

The festivities kicked off prior to the show on Saturday evening with a coaches welcome reception hosted by APHA in the beautifully renovated Will Rogers Hall. Guests enjoyed refreshments while mingling with friends and APHA staff including APHA CEO, Kurt Crawford. Two Bay Horses Designs provided a beautiful jewelry raffle prize which was awarded to coach Kelly Haydon (Lone Star Equestrians).

Sunday morning started bright and early with schooling in Watt Arena for “Individual Day” of competition. Judges Brent Maxwell (AQHA, NSBA) and Carla Wennberg (AQHA, NRHA, NSBA), both well-versed in draw-based judging, used their keen eyes and experience to efficiently extract the top riders in each class. Individual classes are made up of the top one or two riders for each division in each IEA region across the nation and are considered to be the most sought-after titles with trophies sponsored by NRHA and NSBA and champion buckles and ribbons provided by IEA and the Intercollegiate Horse Shows Association (IHSA).

In the Varsity Open division, IEA awards the top placing Upper School rider with the prestigious Myron Leff Leading Western Rider award. Named after IEA Co-Founder and Board Emeritus Myron Leff, this award signifies the highest placing western rider at National Finals. This year, the award went to Senior, Isabella Topetzes from Autumn Rose Equestrians (Ohio Western Region 12). Isabella is a 7-year member of IEA and will be attending Delaware State University to ride on their NCEA D1 Equestrian team in the fall.

Day one of competition ended earlier than usual thanks to the seasoned show staff and stewards, Alyssa Logan (Middle Tennessee State University) and Travis Fortune (Murray State University) and veteran announcer, Corey Gould, who kept the show running smoothly.

On Monday, IEA continued with more individual classes and the beginning of the Team competition. 26 Upper School and Middle School (Futures) teams qualified for the 2026 IEA Western National Finals – besting out more than 90 other teams for their chance at a title. The IEA competition season is based on accruing points for regular and postseason competition.

As the day progressed, the rivalry for team spirit grew with every class as team members dressed in different decade attire cheered on their teammates, waved team banners, and handed out hugs and high-fives like candy. The theme for National Finals was “Decades” with each region wearing clothing from their assigned decade. From poodle skirts and saddle shoes to 90’s neon, flapper dresses, and 70’s tie-dye groovy attire, the arena was abuzz with color and enthusiasm all week long.

The only time the arena actually got quiet happened Monday afternoon as NRHA Professional Trainer, Billy Williams conducted an outstanding National Reining Horse Association (NRHA) Pro clinic and demonstration for all attendees. Assisted by IEA Coach and NRHA competitor, Andrew Wolf of Saddlebrook Equestrian Team (Pennsylvania Western Region 11), Billy skillfully demonstrated reining maneuvers, discussed what judges look for, talked about his own NRHA experience, and answered questions ringside from the saddle. Attentive audience members watched the hour-long demonstration and then had the opportunity to meet with Billy one-on-one for questions and advice. The NRHA/IEA clinic is part of a series of 11 clinics that took place during the IEA Western 2025-2026 season and is sponsored by NRHA and the NRHA Professionals Committee. NRHA Pros traveled to each IEA Western Region to conduct similar clinics at each IEA Region Finals earlier in the season. You can view the full NRHA Pro clinic on YouTube at this LINK.

On day three (Tuesday) and fresh off of the fantastic reining clinic the day before, IEA Varsity Open riders dove into action in the newly renovated and historic Will Rogers Coliseum for the highly anticipated individual and team Varsity Open reining classes sponsored by NRHA. Always exhilarating, these classes did not disappoint as riders showed off their skills and their horses’ abilities. In the end, it was Isabella Topetzes who took top placing in the individual class (securing her Leading Western Rider title) and Sophomore, Ella Wolff from Bay Area Riders (California Western Region 10) to come back from a DQ in the individual class to capture a thrilling first place in the team class. Both riders drew crowd-favorite ‘Brother’, owned by Ariel Hug of Mile High Equestrians to take the wins. IEA live steam commentator, Megan Taylor was joined by APHA Director of Judges and Professional Horseman, Sandy Jirkovsky to tag-team commentate these spirited classes on the live stream.

Following the reining classes, IEA members returned to Watt Arena for the remainder of team competition on the final day of National Finals. Grier School provided an eagerly anticipated “Sugar-Rush” station in the afternoon complete with a wide variety of candy and sweet treats and the energy was electric as team points were tallied after each horsemanship and ranch riding class.

While competitors were settling back in at Watt Arena, several special awards were presented including the 2026 Roger Elder Memorial Coach Sportsmanship Award. IEA established this perpetual award in 2021 in honor of long-time IEA Coach and outstanding horseman and sportsman, Roger Dale Elder. Roger passed away on January 21, 2021 at the age of 71 and is long remembered for his numerous contributions to the Tennessee Quarter Horse Association and to decades of mentoring youth riders along with his wife, Sandra. This year’s award was presented to long-time IEA Coach, Suzanne Ferris (Nashoba Valley Sliders – WR1) of Pepperell, Massachusetts for her outstanding example of sportsmanship throughout her IEA coaching career.

For the 2nd year, IEA has partnered with APHA to hold a draw-based Showmanship exhibition class called the IEA/APHA Showmanship Region Challenge. One exhibitor from each IEA Western Region was selected to compete along with two APHA youth exhibitors in a draw-based showmanship class. This year, APHA exhibitor, Eleanor Ott, took home the silver plate and first place ribbon in this fun and educational class.

IEA depends entirely on the generosity of participating teams, colleges, and local barns to provide horses for each event. The following individuals and organizations provided horses for the 2026 IEA Western National Finals.

Girl Scouts of San Jacinto – Sarah Triplett

Libby Hanon

Lone Star Equestrians – Kelly Haydon

Midway University – Kaitlynn Howe

Mile High Equestrians – Ariel Hug

North Central Texas College – Hannah Gilmore

Silver Spur Equestrians – Lanie Peterson

Summer Hill Farms – Shannon Nenninger

Rising J Ranch – Miranda Ballentine

Rondeau Farms – Lana Rondeau

Texas Tech – Tabitha Taylor

Twisted R Equestrians – Riley Nelson

West Texas A&M University – Sydney Dunkel

IEA Member Partner, The United States Pony Clubs, Inc. (USPC) again sponsored the IEA National Finals Online Horsemanship Written Knowledge Test for all Western riders at home and at National Finals.

The test was created to promote good horsemanship among IEA members and supports IEA’s mission to educate youth members in all areas of equestrian studies. It focuses on the belief that good horsemanship should always come first. Topics may include Equine nutrition, safety, tack, first-aid, IEA rules and more. This timed test is scored in two divisions – Upper School and Middle School with the top eight scores receiving ribbons and the winner taking home a trophy plaque.

Results for the National Finals Online Written Horsemanship Test are as follows:

Upper School Awards

1st – Sophia Mata – Grade 10 – Girl Scouts of San Jacinto Council (WR7)

Grade 10 – Girl Scouts of San Jacinto Council (WR7) 2nd – Maguire Biggs – Grade 9 – Halvorson Ranch (WR7)

Grade 9 – Halvorson Ranch (WR7) 3rd – Christine Boutwell – Grade 11 – North Country Horses (WR2)

Grade 11 – North Country Horses (WR2) 4th – Hailey Schweibert – Grade 12 – KM Equestrian (WR5)

Grade 12 – KM Equestrian (WR5) 5th – Camille McKay – Grade 11 – Autumn Rose Equestrians (WR12)

Grade 11 – Autumn Rose Equestrians (WR12) 6th – Caysie Troutman – Grade 11 – Western NY Equestrian (WR2)

Grade 11 – Western NY Equestrian (WR2) 7th – Diana Bradford – Grade 10 – Rocky Mountain Wrangler (WR8)

Grade 10 – Rocky Mountain Wrangler (WR8) 8th – Madeline Rea – Grade 12 – North Country Horses (WR2)

Middle School (Futures) Awards

1st – Brynne Terry – Grade 8 – Blueberry Creek Show Team (WRX)

Grade 8 – Blueberry Creek Show Team (WRX) 2nd – Spencer Biggs – Grade 6 – Halvorson Ranch (WR7)

Grade 6 – Halvorson Ranch (WR7) 3rd – Gianna Apicello – Grade 8 – Nashoba Valley Sliders (WR1)

Grade 8 – Nashoba Valley Sliders (WR1) 4th – Gracie Dantin – Grade 5 – Nashoba Vallery Sliders (WR1)

Grade 5 – Nashoba Vallery Sliders (WR1) 5th – Samantha Wood – Grade 6 – Grier School (WR11)

Grade 6 – Grier School (WR11) 6th – Mia Powell – Grade 8 – Diehl Me In (WR2)

Grade 8 – Diehl Me In (WR2) 7th – Peyton Stoltenberg – Grade 7 – Western NY Equestrian (WR2)

Grade 7 – Western NY Equestrian (WR2) 8th – Lauren Oestreich – Grade 8 – KM Equestrian (WR5)

Each year at Western National Finals, IEA presents the distinguished High Point Crossover Rider Award to the Upper School rider with the highest level of points in multiple IEA disciplines who has qualified for two or more National Finals. Taking home the 2026 Crossover Rider Buckle, ribbon and trophy this year was Olivia Lowry (Grier School – WR11) who qualified for all three IEA National Finals in Hunt Seat, Dressage and Western.

At the end of the team classes, it was Rocky Mountain Wrangler edging out the competition to take home the Upper School Championship Team placing and all the awards including a brand-new saddle sponsored by Schneiders Saddlery. This was a first-time team win for Rocky Mountain, coached by Kaitlynn Hanes and Kelly Meyer out of Berthoud, Colorado. Autumn Rose Equestrians out of Delaware, Ohio and coached by Abbie Noble, took home the Reserve Upper School Team Championship honor.

No strangers to the winner’s circle, it was Grier School, coached by Chris McElvey and Chrystal Wood out of Birmingham, Pennsylvania who took home the Middle School (Futures) Championship Team title along with their many awards and Schneider’s saddle. IEA Alumna-turned-coach, Katie Morehead again led her talented Futures team, KM Equestrian to another reserve championship designation.

As is tradition at every IEA National Finals, after the last class – teams lined up in all their decade-themed spirit-wear for the Parade of Teams around the arena. Multiple special awards were presented and senior members were recognized and given special IEA honor pins. It was a tough race, but the Team Spirit award, sponsored by YETI and Green Is The New Blue was captured by Rocky Mountain Wrangler (WR8) for their amazing color-coordinated 1950’s attire and sportsmanship the whole weekend.

Additionally, throughout the three days of competition, each winning horse who carried their rider to a first-place finish received a ribbon, $25 gift certificate and scrim sheet compliments of Schneider Saddlery for their horse provider. In all, IEA riders and horse providers walked away with more than $100,000 in sponsored awards and scholarships during National Finals.

2026 IEA Western National Finals UPPER SCHOOL Team Placings

Champion

Rocky Mountain Wrangler (WR8)

Coached by Kaitlynn Hanes & Kelly Meyer

Reserve Champion

Autumn Rose Equestrians (WR12)

Coached by Abbie Noble

3rd Place

Grier School (WR11)

Coached by Chris McElyea, Chrystal Wood & Frannie King

4th Place

McColley Equestrians (WR5)

Coached by Nicole & Travis McColley

5th Place

KM Equestrian (WR5)

Coached by Katie Morehead

6th Place

Flamekissed Equestrian (WR4)

Coached by Amanda Pope

7th Place

Bay Area Riders (WR10)

Coached by

8th Place

Big Red Elite Equestrian Team (WR6)

Coached by Kelsey Ebke & Emily Keiser

2026 IEA Western National Finals FUTURES Team Placings (Middle School)

Champion

Grier School (WR11)

Coached by Chris McElyea, Chrystal Wood & Frannie King

Reserve Champion

KM Equestrian (WR5)

Coached by Katie Morehead

3rd Place

Halvorson Ranch (WR8)

Coached by Rebecca Halvorson

4th Place

Silver Spur Equestrians (WR6)

Coached by Mike Meyer & Lanie Petersen

5th Place

Diehl Me In (WR2)

Coached by Megan Diehl Blumenthal

6th Place

Holy Spirit Stables Equestrian Team (WR11)

Coached by Caitlin Otero & Fallon Aurentz

7th Place

Bay Area Riders (WR10)

Coached by Taylor Shephard

8th Place

McColley Equestrians (WR5)

Coached by Nicole and Travis McColley

For a complete list of results, show officials, advertisements and photos, visit www.rideiea.org/2026nationalfinals

To view this press release with all the photos and captions, visit https://conta.cc/4oSW1Wd

Visit @rideiea and @rideieawestern Facebook and Instagram pages for video reels and candid photos of National Finals provided by IEA Video Interns, Mira Cooper and Katheryn Parisi.

Membership for the IEA 2026-2027 25th Anniversary season is now open at www.rideiea.org for coaches, teams and riders. Horse shows begin August 1st.

Media Contact:

Kimber Whanger

kimber@rideiea.org