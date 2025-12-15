Exciting Growth for Maryland Horse Foundation’s Workforce Initiative

Maryland Horse Foundation Expands Signature Workforce Initiative

Program to run June 1-5, 2026. Applications Now Open

Reisterstown, MD — The Maryland Horse Foundation is proud to announce the expansion of its signature educational initiative – the Maryland Thoroughbred Career Program – with the launch of the Maryland Horse Career Program (MHCP), an immersive, week-long experience designed to introduce young adults between the age of 18-25, to the full breadth of career opportunities across Maryland’s diverse horse industry. The 2026 program will run June 1-5, 2026, and applications are open through February 1, 2026.

Formerly known as the Maryland Thoroughbred Career Program, the MHCP reflects a significant evolution of the Foundation’s workforce development mission. While the program has historically focused on the Thoroughbred sector, the expanded MHCP now encompasses the entire Maryland horse ecosystem, including racing, breeding, sport, competition, recreation, veterinary and farrier services, event management, media, aftercare, and equine-assisted services.

“With this transition to the Maryland Horse Career Program, we are widening the horizon for young people who love horses,” said Cricket Goodall, Executive Director of the Maryland Horse Foundation. “Whether their passion lies in racing, training, veterinary work, competition management, or community programs, we want them to see that Maryland’s Horse Industry offers a vibrant, interconnected industry where they can build meaningful and successful careers.”

By partnering with the Maryland Horse Industry Board and University of Maryland, Equine Studies, MHCP’s selected participants will go behind the scenes with professionals across multiple sectors of the industry, gaining firsthand exposure to a wide array of equine careers. Graduates of the MHCP are eligible to apply for the Work Experience Program that supports further training, certifications, education, and career advancement opportunities.

The online application is now available and must be submitted by February 1, 2026. Interviews will occur in the two weeks following the deadline, with final selections announced in March. More information about the Maryland Horse Career Program is available HERE. Questions may be directed to Maryanna Skowronski, maryanna@marylandthoroughbred.com

###

About the Maryland Horse Foundation

The Maryland Horse Foundation was chartered in 1988 by the Maryland Horse Breeders Association to support the educational needs of Maryland’s horse industry. The Foundation develops and funds statewide equine education programs and oversees the Maryland Horse Library & Education Center. MHF works collaboratively with industry partners to strengthen Maryland’s entire equine ecosystem and inspire the next generation of horse industry professionals.

Media Contact:

Maryanna Skowronski

maryanna@marylandthoroughbred.com