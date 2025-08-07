Exclusive Louis Vuitton Luggage Auction to Benefit the National Cowgirl Museum & Hall of Fame

Fort Worth, Texas — A one‑of‑a‑kind Louis Vuitton trunk set will take center stage at auction during the fifth annual Desert Rose Luncheon benefitting the National Cowgirl Museum & Hall of Fame September 10. The event, presented by Maverick Golf and Ranch Club, begins at 11 a.m. at River Crest Country Club in Fort Worth and will also feature a fashion show by Lucchese Bootmaker.

The six‑piece collection, titled Painted Pyramid Horses, is a stunning creation by acclaimed Western artist Daniela Lopez, renowned for capturing the spirit and soul of the American West. Hand‑painted at Louis Vuitton’s historic Rochambeau Ranch in Alvarado, Texas, each trunk unfolds a vivid tale of cowboy culture — from galloping mustangs and a lone cowboy resting on a fence post to striking cactus silhouettes and sweeping open skies.

Expertly crafted in France, the trunks are built from a blend of poplar, goobon, and beech woods, then finished in Louis Vuitton’s iconic monogrammed coated canvas. With more than 220 hours of meticulous work invested in the set, each trunk stands as both a feat of fine craftsmanship and a singular work of art.

“The trunks were generously donated by a devoted supporter of the National Cowgirl Museum and Hall of Fame who wishes to remain anonymous,” said Lorene Agather, co‑chair of the event. “Their passion for preserving Western heritage and celebrating trailblazing women made this a natural and deeply personal contribution. The collection will be on display in the lobby of Bowie House, one of Fort Worth’s premier hotels, now through September 8.”

The full six‑piece collection is valued at $120,000. Auction participants may bid on individual pieces or seize the opportunity to acquire the complete set through the exclusive Buy It Now option.

While the September 10 luncheon is sold out, a shopping preview party featuring a dozen carefully curated vendors will be held September 9 from 5 to 8 p.m. Tickets are $50.

Go to cowgirl.net for ticket and event information.

About the National Cowgirl Museum & Hall of Fame:

The National Cowgirl Museum and Hall of Fame honors and celebrates women, past and present, whose lives exemplify the courage, resilience, and independence that helped shape the West. Established in 1975, the Museum is considered an invaluable national educational resource for its exhibits, research library, and rare photograph collection. The Museum is in Fort Worth’s Cultural District at 1720 Gendy Street and is open Tuesday – Saturday from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Sunday from noon – 5 p.m. Admission is $10 for adults (12+); $7 for seniors (65+) and military; $4 for children (ages 3-12) and children 3 and under free with paid admission.

