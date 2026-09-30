Executive Director

For Immediate Release

September 29, 2026

HHYF To Celebrate 50 Years Of Education

The Harness Horse Youth Foundation will honor its 50th anniversary in scenic Lexington, KY. From HHYF President Tabatha DeLong: “Harness Horse Youth Foundation celebrating 50 years is no small accomplishment and I want to congratulate everyone for their hard work and dedication over the years. HHYF is honored to have worked with a number of amazing partners. Over the last 50 years with their support, we have been able to share our love of the sport thru outreach and hands on learning experiences all while helping to ensure a bright future for Harness Racing as a whole. From past graduates to scholarship winners, HHYF has been able to touch and better every corner of our industry. We look forward to celebrating hard earned milestone with everyone at The Red Mile October 10.”

The festivities begin with an online auction featuring equine and one–of-a-kind items. The auction runs from October 1 through 10; the link to view and bid is https://www.32auctions.com/HHYF50th.

On October 10, there will be a brunch served at the Stable of Memories with Hall of Famer Bob Heyden acting as emcee and roving interviewer all morning. In addition to viewing HHYF history and memorabilia, attendees will be treated to comments from the keynote speaker John Campbell who has 16 national earnings titles as a driver and currently serves as President and CEO of the Hambletonian Society.

Also in attendance will be Lisa Lazzaretto, author of the new children’s book Bear’s Big Race.

Mr. Campbell will also act as auctioneer for two live items to be sold to benefit HHYF: a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to “drive a mile around the Red Mile” with 5-time national Driver of the Year Dexter Dunn immediately following the event along with a HHYF 50th anniversary handmade t-shirt quilt.

The supporters and alumni will then be invited to the Red Mile races and informal reunion for the afternoon.

A few tickets ($50 each) for the brunch remain available. Please contact Ellen Taylor 317.908.0029 to RSVP.