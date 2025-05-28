Exhibition openings, special events highlight Belmont Stakes Racing Festivalat the National Museum of Racing and Hall of Fame

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. — The National Museum of Racing and Hall of Fame will open two new special exhibitions and host several public events coinciding with the Belmont Stakes Racing Festival from June 4-8.

On Wednesday, June 4, the Museum’s latest exhibits, A Look Through the Eyes and Life of Charlotte C. Weber and Greg Montgomery: 40 Years of the Travers Poster, open to the public.

On exhibition in the Museum’s McBean Gallery through Nov. 2, A Look Through the Eyes and Life of Charlotte C. Weber chronicles the remarkable journey in thoroughbred racing and breeding and the legacy of Charlotte Weber, who established Live Oak Stud in Ocala, Fla. The exhibit also explores her passion for art, philanthropy, and business, as well her roles as a leader and trailblazer in various disciplines.

The Museum’s von Stade Gallery will host Greg Montgomery: 40 Years of the Travers Poster, one of racing’s most iconic series of artwork, through June 29. Montgomery began producing annual posters for Saratoga Race Course’s Travers Stakes in 1986 and the series has been a popular one from beginning. The 40 Years of the Travers Poster exhibit is sponsored by the Times Union.

Belmont Stakes Racing Festival events include the Belmont Gala at the Canfield Casino, Belmont Bites and Brews, Saturday Morning Social, and the Belmont Family Fun Fest.

The Belmont Gala (Thursday, June 5, Canfield Casino, 7 p.m.) will feature fine dining, live music, and a celebration of incredible sportsmanship. To further complement the Museum’s 75th anniversary year, the Canfield Casino was the Museum’s home when it first opened in 1951. The event will recognize the connections of 2024 Belmont Stakes winner Dornoch: owners Belmar Racing and Breeding LLC, Pine Racing Stables, R. A. Hill Stable, Two Eight Racing LLC, West Paces Racing LLC, trainer Danny Gargan, and jockey Luis Saez. Purchase tickets here: racingmuseum.org/events/belmont-gala

Belmont Bites and Brews (Friday, June 6, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.) will be an open house event at the Museum featuring food trucks, local brews, and more. The event is free to attend. Participating vendors include Slidin’ Dirty, Screaming Eagle, Ted’s Fish Fry, and 80K Catering. New Scotland Spirits will also be on hand for a whiskey tasting.

The Belmont Stakes Saturday Morning Social (Saturday, June 7, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.) will feature complimentary coffee and doughnuts courtesy of Stewart’s Shops and complimentary Saratoga Water. Admission to the Museum is free from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday Morning Social programming will include a special Belmont Stakes handicapping seminar with Mike Beer from Daily Racing Form. Artist Greg Montgomery will be on hand to sign copies of his 2025 Belmont Stakes and Travers Stakes posters (available for purchase). The handicapping seminar will begin at 10 a.m.

The Belmont Family Fun Fest (Sunday, June 8, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.), sponsored by the Will Smith Foundation, will include games, food, animals, and more in a vibrant open house setting. Highlights will include a bounce house and slides; complimentary ice cream, popcorn, and cotton candy; a hammer strike game with prizes; magical feats from the spectacular Mr. Twisty (at 11 a.m.); a towering rock-climbing wall; a menagerie of animals; a face painting station; and a bird show from the Silent Wings Raptor Rescue. The event is open to all ages and is free to attend.

These events are supported through a Market New York grant awarded by Empire State Development and I LOVE NY, New York State’s Division of Tourism.

Additional Belmont Stakes Racing Festival items of interest:

The Past is Present, a mural by artist Celeste Susany in celebration of 75 years of the National Museum of Racing and Hall of Fame, will be complete and accessible for viewing on the Museum exterior on Ludlow St.

The National Museum of Racing and Hall of Fame satellite facility at the Saratoga Race Course’s Walk of Fame will be open daily during the Belmont Stakes Racing Festival from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. daily.

Contemporary Equine Art Display and Box Draw Art Sale (Monday, June 2 through Wednesday, June 4): In the spirit of the Belmont Stakes, the National Museum of Racing and Hall of Fame is hosting a display of original contemporary art created by five renowned equine artists: Robert Clark, Lisa Palombo, Jocelyn Russell, Steve Skipper, and Celeste Susany. Visit the Museum June 2 through June 4 to enter your intent to purchase one of these unique pieces. Proceeds from each piece of artwork are shared with the National Museum of Racing and Hall of Fame and the artist.

The buyer will be drawn at the Belmont Gala on Thursday, June 5 at the Canfield Casino. By submitting your name in the sale, you are confirming your intent to purchase for the price listed. Only one entry will be allowed per person, per artwork. The selected buyer will be responsible for picking up or coordinating with the Museum to ship artwork and is responsible for any shipping costs.

For more information about the Museum, including special events and program offerings, please call (518) 584-0400 or visit our website at racingmuseum.org.

Media Contact:

Brien Bouyea

(518) 584-0400 ext. 133

bbouyea@racingmuseum.net