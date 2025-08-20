Experience Mustang Classic 2025, Sept. 4-6 in Lexington – Tickets On Sale Now!

Lexington, KY – This fall, America’s legendary wild horses take center stage as Mustang Classic 2025 returns to Rolex Stadium at the Kentucky Horse Park, September 4-6, 2025.

Known as the richest English discipline mustang competition, Mustang Classic combines thrilling sport with unforgettable storytelling. Watch once-wild mustangs and their riders showcase the power of partnership through dressage, show jumping, working equitation, and the high-energy Championship Freestyle Finals—all competing for $125,000 in cash and prizes.

But Mustang Classic is more than just a competition, it’s an experience. There’s no better place to see it all than in person at the world-famous Kentucky Horse Park. Alongside the event, spectators can:

Explore the Kentucky Horse Park’s legendary attractions including the Hall of Champions, International Museum of the Horse, and daily equine presentations.

Discover Lexington, the “Horse Capital of the World,” with its historic farms, renowned bourbon distilleries, and vibrant downtown dining scene.

Shop and connect at vendor booths or elevate the weekend with a one-of-a-kind VIP experience.

“The Mustang Classic is more than an event—it’s an experience that inspires, educates, and connects,” said Matt Manroe, Executive Director of Mustang Champions. “We’re excited to bring this powerful program to Lexington and invite families, horse lovers, and curious newcomers to come see these amazing mustangs in action.”

Tickets are on sale now at MustangClassic25.com. Plan your trip today and be part of an unforgettable weekend celebrating the versatility, athleticism, and spirit of America’s mustangs.

Event Details:

Dates: September 4-6, 2025

Location: Rolex Stadium, Kentucky Horse Park – Lexington, KY

More Info & Tickets: MustangClassic25.com

Make Lexington your destination this September—witness the talent of America’s mustangs at Mustang Classic 2025 in person.

About Mustang Champions

Mustang Champions is a 501(c)(3) headquartered in Austin, Texas. Mustang Champions is dedicated to the adoption of mustangs that have been gathered and are currently in BLM holding. Working in partnership with the Bureau of Land Management Wild Horse and Burro Program, mustangs in holding will be transitioned into private care to lessen the burden of an abundance of animals, reduce the cost of care to the American taxpayer and help protect rangelands. Mustang Champions will create and manage programs and events that showcase the ability and diversity of mustangs with the sole purpose of getting mustangs adopted. Mustang Champions is committed to the proper gentling, training, and treatment of mustangs. By enlisting qualified trainers, potential adopters, owners, and all Americans who want to support our efforts, Mustang Champions will prepare mustangs for homes outside of government holding. Additionally, Mustang Champions will provide educational and training resources to help those interested in and working with mustangs to improve their skills and knowledge, ensuring better handling and care of mustangs and help educate the American public about wild mustangs, raising positive awareness for the BLM and the WH&B Program staff. Mustang Champions hopes that, with their combined efforts and experience, they can give American mustangs in holding an opportunity to demonstrate their abilities as companions or champions.

About the Bureau of Land Management Wild Horse and Burro Program

The Bureau of Land Management manages more than 245 million acres of public land located primarily in 12 western states, including Alaska, on behalf of the American people. The BLM also administers 700 million acres of sub-surface mineral estate throughout the nation. Our mission is to sustain the health, diversity, and productivity of America’s public lands for the use and enjoyment of present and future generations.

Media Contact:

Matt Manroe – Mustang Champions Executive Director

512-415-5354

matt.manroe@mustangchampions.org