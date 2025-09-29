Experience the 2025 Thoroughbred Makeover & National Symposium

The 2025 Thoroughbred Makeover and National Symposium, presented by Thoroughbred Charities of America, takes place on October 8-11 at the Kentucky Horse Park in Lexington, KY. The banner event of the Retired Racehorse Project, a 501(c)3 charitable organization working to increase demand for Thoroughbreds beyond racing, the Thoroughbred Makeover is the largest and most lucrative retraining competition in North America for recently-retired racehorses and former broodmares, as well as the largest gathering of those with an interest in Thoroughbred aftercare.

Learn more about how you can experience the 2025 Thoroughbred Makeover:

Attend in Person:

Preliminary competition: October 8-9

Over 250 recently-retired Thoroughbreds – both retired racehorses and former broodmares – will compete in one or two of ten offered disciplines all over the Kentucky Horse Park, showcasing the athleticism and trainability of the ex-racehorse as they transition to new careers. View the provisional schedule and facility map here.

Aftercare Afterhours: October 8

Co-hosted by New Vocations Racehorse Adoption Program, Mareworthy Charities, and the Secretariat Center, this casual cocktail hour takes place at Secretariat Center at 5 PM at the Kentucky Horse Park. All who are working in the aftercare industry, whether for or nonprofit, are invited to attend; drinks and light snacks will be served. RSVP required.

Makeover Marketplace, Presented by Churchill Downs, Inc (CDI): October 8-11

About 70 Thoroughbred Makeover graduates are offered for sale or adoption via the CDI Makeover Marketplace, offering a unique opportunity for horse shoppers to watch horses perform, take trial rides in a designated arena, and vet prospects on site – look for the green bridle stickers to indicate a sales horse, pick up a copy of the catalog at the RRP Info Desk, or browse the catalog online.

Clinics: October 10

The public is invited to audit the Thoroughbred Makeover clinics, supported in part by Aspire Equine, offered on Friday for both 2025 participants not qualified for the Championships and graduates. Clinics will be presented by Thoroughbred Makeover judges in Competitive Trail, Dressage, Show Hunter, and Show Jumper. Clinics will take place in the morning and early afternoon.

Seminar series: October 10

Expand your equine knowledge through the Thoroughbred Makeover’s seminar series, sponsored by Rood and Riddle Equine Hospital, taking place on Friday afternoon at the Murphy Pavilion. Hagyard Equine Medical Institute’s Dr. Hannah Weinberg presents “PPEs: What is their purpose? The practicality? The potential problems?” at 1 PM, and Rood and Riddle’s Dr. Ali Broyles presents “Racing Injuries and Their Prognosis For a Second Career” at 3 PM. Seminars are free and open to the public.

Championships: October 11

New for 2025: the 10 top-placed horses from preliminary competition will return to a Championships round of competition on Saturday on a blank slate score, competing for ten places of prize money in each of the ten offered disciplines. The Championships take place across the Kentucky Horse Park and are free to attend. View the provisional schedule and facility map to learn more.

Numerous other free activities and events are taking place during Makeover week: find the full list at TheRRP.org/general-event-information/ .

Follow From Home:

Thoroughbred Makeover Silent Auction, sponsored by Thor-Bred Stables, LLC: October 4-11

The annual Silent Auction kicks off the RRP’s fundraising for the next year’s Makeover, and features a wide range of items and experiences up for online bid. Items are on display at the Thoroughbred Makeover, but bidding is online, allowing all to participate! Auction opens on October 4 and closes at noon on October 11. View the auction here.

Live scoring: October 8-11

Can’t attend the event in person? Follow your favorite horses or disciplines as scores are processed and updated online.

Retired Racehorse Project social media:

The RRP media team will be providing plenty of updates and behind the scenes looks at the event. Follow on all of our social channels so you don’t miss a thing:

The Retired Racehorse Project (RRP) is a 501(c)3 charitable organization working to increase demand for off-track Thoroughbreds beyond racing. In addition to producing the Thoroughbred Makeover and National Symposium, the world’s largest and most lucrative retraining competition for recently-retired racehorses, the organization also maintains an educational library of content to empower more equestrians to ride a Thoroughbred, offers the only Thoroughbred-only online horse listings, and conducts clinics and seminars throughout the country.

Media Contact:

Kristen Kovatch Bentley

Retired Racehorse Project

410-798-5140 | kbentley@therrp.org