Extras Needed for Horse Movie Filming in Lexington in May 2026

LEXINGTON, KY–Extras are needed for an independent horse film shooting in Lexington in May 2026. The film is based on the multi-award-winning cozy mystery The Opium Equation by Lisa Wysocky, and features an Appaloosa horse trainer, Cat Enright, as the main character.

Extras are needed May 14 in the Lexington, Kentucky area for a press conference scene, and possible restaurant scenes. There is no compensation for extras on this film, however, you will get a film credit, some great food, and a lot of fun! Extras will need to be available from early morning throughout the day and possibly into the evening. Extras will possibly be needed on other days as well, but we do not yet have specific info on that.

Those interested should send an email with EXTRA in the subject line to Lisa Wysocky at lisawysocky@gmail.com. Information will then be forwarded to the film’s casting director. Please include in the email:

your name, phone, and email a clear, recent photo of you, headshots preferred your height your age, if under 18

The Opium Equation is the winner of the IPBA Benjamin Franklin Silver Award for Best Mystery, the American Horse Publications award for Best Horse-related Book, the National Indie Excellence Award Silver Medal for Best Mystery, and the Mom’s Choice Award® for fiction.

For more information, hi-res images, or interviews, please contact Lisa Wysocky, lisawysocky@gmail.com, 952-472-2510

