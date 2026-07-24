EYESA KNOCKOUT TAKES TOP SPOT IN ALL-TIME DAM EARNINGS

Oklahoma City, Okla., July 22, 2026 – Eyesa Knockout is a highly successful, Oklahoma-bred racing Appaloosa Horse Club mare born in 2001, sired by Mr. Eye Opener out of Wego for Cash (by Rocket Wrangler). She is best known as a premium broodmare, producing numerous elite stakes-winning runners in Appaloosa racing. Currently, this mare’s all-time earnings are at $496,301 surpassing Perfect Intention and taking the top spot as the ApHC All-Time Leading Dam.

Her notable progeny includes the graded stakes-winning filly Knockouts Eyes (by Cyber Monday), who notably won the 2026 Grade 3 Remington Park Appaloosa Futurity. She is also the dam of other notable earners in the region, including Major Tom, a star performer of over $234,500 and six World Records.

The Appaloosa Horse Club (ApHC) honors the heritage and promotes the future of the Appaloosa horse through the promotion and accessibility of quality programs and events that strengthen the bond people have with the Appaloosa worldwide. The organization effectively sets to accomplish this goal by readily providing services for the benefit of its members which encourage Appaloosa ownership and participation; fostering growth and membership in the Appaloosa Horse Club through promotion, recognition, advertisement and publicity of the Appaloosa; and by chartering a regional, national and international network of clubs or associations and provide support and assistance to them in their efforts to promote the Appaloosa breed. For more information about joining ApHC, or learning new ways to find your next Appaloosa, please visit appaloosa.com or call (405) 400-9692 today.