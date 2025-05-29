FAIR WINDS FARM RECEIVES 2025 SERVICE TO YOUTH AWARD

Anderson, IN – The Harness Horse Youth Foundation is pleased to announce Fair Winds Farm, owned by Mark Mullen, as the 2025 Service To Youth honoree. The award is given to an individual or organization that has contributed significantly to the efforts of introducing and educating young people about Standardbreds and harness racing.

“Mark has always understood the importance of outreach to youth and has hosted many 4-H and pony clubs at his beautiful facility. He and his staff stepped up a few years ago and agreed to take care of the HHYF herd during the off season, “ explained Executive Director Ellen Taylor. “This is a big commitment and we truly appreciate his willingness to assist.”



Mark gives much of the credit to the farm’s assistant manager Heather Zitone. “She is a third generation horseman whose family owned, trained, and bred harness horses. She has done a great job engaging with our local equine programs. When it comes to inspiring and engaging youth, it is Heather’s enthusiasm and desire to give back that deserves the recognition. I am grateful to Heather and our Fair Winds employees and I appreciate all of their efforts on behalf of the farm and for the community,” Mark concluded.

Markl accepted the recognition on behalf of Fair Winds Farm May 28 at the New Jersey Equine Advisory Board Breeders of the Year Awards celebration.

The Harness Horse Youth Foundation is a charitable 501(c)3 organization dedicated to providing young people and their families educational opportunities with harness horses in order to foster the next generation of participants and fans. The Foundation has been making a difference in young people’s lives since 1976; its programs include interactive learning experiences with racehorses as well as offering scholarships and creating and distributing educational resources related to harness racing. For additional information on HHYF or this release, contact the HHYF office at 317.908.0029 or ellen@hhyf.org.

Media Contact:

Ellen Taylor

Executive Director

Harness Horse Youth Foundation

317.908.0029

